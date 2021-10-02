5 feuds for new AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara became the first man to defeat Miro and win the TNT Championship on this week's AEW Dynamite. It felt like a special moment in an episode dedicated to the former TNT Champion Brodie Lee in his hometown of Rochester, New York. His win made him the fifth man to become the TNT Champion in the company's history.

Sammy Guevara is one of the pillars of All Elite Wrestling at just 28 years old. The Spanish God has been with AEW since day one. He was in the first match of the pre-show for Double Or Nothing 2019 and on AEW Dynamite as well. Guevara has also been a loyal member of one of the top stables in the promotion, The Inner Circle.

With Sammy Guevara's magical win of the TNT Championship over Miro, it will be very interesting to see who he will feud with next. In this article, let's take a look at the five feuds for new AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

#5 AEW's Dante Martin

Dante Martin is one of the fastest rising stars in all of AEW. He has quickly impressed the All Elite Wrestling fanbase with his amazing high flying ability and unreal agility.

Martin signed with the company alongside his brother Darius earlier this year as part of the Top Flight tag team. But it wasn't until his brother went down with injury that he was elevated.

On the August 11th episode of AEW Dynamite, Dante Martin teamed up with Mike and Matt Sydal against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and then-Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, of The Elite in a six-man tag team contest. This proved to be a star-making performance for the 20-year-old superstar.

Martin came close to beating Omega and showed off his stunning arsenal in front of a receptive Pittsburgh crowd. Since then, Dante Martin has picked up wins on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation as well as continued to impress on Dynamite against the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs and others.

Dante Martin vs. Sammy Guevara would be a spectacular battle of high flyers. Sammy is someone who can take to the air and take high risks, but Martin has shown himself to be a step above in that regard.

It will be a competition of "can you outdo this?" Dante and Sammy would be a feud that could deliver an insane amount of athleticism over the AEW TNT Championship.

