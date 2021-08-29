5 Finishes for the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers at All Out 2021

With the upcoming third edition of AEW All Out precisely a week away, the company has left no stone unturned in lining up an exciting match card for one of its big four pay-per-views of the year.

Speaking of the announced matches for the show, The Young Bucks will put their AEW Tag Team Championships against The Lucha Brothers in a steel cage match. The company has created two distinctive facets for both teams.

Nick and Matt Jackson have become a force to be reckoned with since becoming champions. They have dismantled every team that stepped up to challenge them. On top of that, they are now the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in AEW's history.

What a match! The #LuchaBros beat #JurassicExpress to earn a shot at the @youngbucks for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on PPV inside a STEEL CAGE! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage. pic.twitter.com/CRIaeeEU29 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Penta El Miedo Zero and Rey Fenix have risen through the ranks to get a shot at the titles. They recently won the AEW tag team eliminator tournament by defeating Jurassic Express in the finals.

This isn't going to be the first clash between the two teams. The Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers are arguably each other's biggest rivals and have a long history that started in the indies back in the day. Both teams are well-aware of each other's game.

Now that the rivalry has reignited in AEW, fans are thrilled to know what outcome the company could have planned for their match. With that said, let's dive into five possible finishes for the AEW Tag Team Championship match at All Out.

#5 AEW star Andrade El Idolo costs the Lucha Brothers

The feud between Andrade and Death Triangle could come full circle at All Out!

Andrade El Idolo could play a pivotal role in the outcome of the AEW Tag Team Championship match at All Out. The former WWE superstar vowed to recruit Rey Fenix and Penta to his faction a few weeks ago.

The Lucha Brothers denied working under Andrade, which prompted the latter to kickstart a singles rivalry with PAC. Both men also face each other at the event. If Andrade loses his match, this could give him a reason to come after the Lucha Brothers.

Andrade El Idolo could prevent the Lucha Brothers from either escaping the cage or locking the door from outside.

There are endless possibilities to screw his opposition and have The Young Bucks reign supreme.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aashran Mahajan