5 Finishes to Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, "Hangman" Adam Page will lock horns with Will Ospreay in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner of this contest will go on to challenge for the AEW World Title at All In Texas.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy and The Commonwealth Kingpin are two of the most popular babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan's decision to pit the duo against each other has certainly left the All Elite Wrestling fanbase divided.

While one half of the audience is keen to witness Page's redemption, the other half is yearning to see Will Ospreay's ascension to the top. It will be a challenging situation for Tony Khan as a booker, as choosing a winner between Ospreay and Page is going to be a difficult task.

In this article, we will look at five possible finishes to Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing 2025.

#5. The Young Bucks could cost Hangman Page his match against Will Ospreay at AEW Double or Nothing

On AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, The Young Bucks approached Hangman Page backstage for an interesting conversation. The duo talked about their mutual dislike for Swerve Strickland before urging Page to rejoin The Elite.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Hangman Page announced that he has finally decided to leave behind his issues with Swerve in the past. The Young Bucks, who are currently in a rivalry with The Realest One, would not be too happy with Page's statement.

At Double or Nothing 2025, The Young Bucks could punish Page for burying his hatchet with their arch-rival. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions could attack The Anxious Millennial Cowboy behind the referee's back, allowing Will Ospreay to finish him off in a matter of seconds.

The former AEW World Champion would be left infuriated after being denied a chance at redemption by the Bucks. The Virginia-native could embark on a mission to destroy his former allies, which could ultimately lead to an alliance between him and Swerve Strickland.

#4. MJF could end up being the difference maker

Will Ospreay may not be the only threat Hangman Page would need to deal with at Double or Nothing 2025. Aside from The Young Bucks and The Don Callis Family, MJF is another major star who has developed issues with Page in recent months.

The Salt of the Earth recently confronted Hangman Page during a backstage segment, where he teased a rematch. The duo last wrestled against each other at Revolution 2025, where Page picked up a convincing victory.

At Double or Nothing 2025, The Devil could cost The Anxious Millennial Cowboy his bout against Will Ospreay. Bobby Lashley recently told MJF that he must begin "hurting people" if he wanted to be associated with The Hurt Syndicate.

If The All Mighty finally accepts The Devil as the newest member of his faction this week, MJF could instantly turn his attention towards Hangman Page. With the Syndicate in his corner, the Long-Island native could brutalize Page at the Arizona pay-per-view, setting up a rematch down the line.

Interestingly, MJF also had a tense confrontation with Will Ospreay on a recent episode of Dynamite. While he is not on good terms with both Page and Ospreay, The Devil might let The Aerial Assassin win this time to deny The Anxious Millennial Cowboy a World Title shot.

#3. The match could end in a time-limit draw

Hangman Page and Will Ospreay have consistently been the best parts of AEW programming for the past two years. Both stars are deserving of a World Title shot, and Tony Khan could come up with an intriguing solution to feature the top babyfaces in the main event of All In Texas.

The two stars could deliver an in-ring spectacle in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The duo could push each other to their limits in the contest.

In a surprising turn of events, the high-stakes encounter could end in a time-limit draw. The referee could declare Page and Ospreay as the co-winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The unpredictable finish would confirm a Triple Threat match for the AEW World Title at All In Texas, where Jon Moxley or Samoa Joe might be forced to defend the title against both Hangman Page and Will Ospreay. The champion would not be too happy about the result of this contest, as dealing with two top talents at once would be a serious headache for him.

#2. Will Ospreay could turn heel after Hangman Page's win

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Will Ospreay engaged in a heated promo battle with Hangman Page. Although he gave Page his flowers, The Aerial Assassin reminded his Double or Nothing opponent that he would not lose at the Arizona pay-per-view.

The Commonwealth Kingpin would be disheartened if he ends on the losing side on May 25. Meanwhile, Hangman Page will look to best Ospreay in their upcoming encounter to finally get his moment of redemption.

At Double or Nothing 2025, fans might witness one of the most important heel turns in the promotion's history. If Hangman Page manages to take down Ospreay in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, The Aerial Assassin might snap.

The former AEW International Champion could annihilate Page after the latter punches his ticket to All In Texas. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion could punish his opponent for stealing his shot at the AEW World Title.

The Aerial Assassin could destroy Page in the middle of the ring, leaving the Arizona crowd stunned. The incident would kick off Will Ospreay's heel run, which could see him embrace his ruthless side yet again.

#1. Will Ospreay could score a victory via roll-up at AEW Double or Nothing

Fans in Arizona will be on the edge of their seats when Will Ospreay locks horns with Hangman Page at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The two stars have beaten elite competition to earn their deserved spot in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The Aerial Assassin has been inarguably the best in-ring performer in All Elite Wrestling for the past two years. The Commonwealth Kingpin has delivered several in-classics against multiple top opponents, earning the adulation of the company's fanbase in the process.

Hangman Page has done some of the best character work in AEW over the past two years, while also remaining an excellent performer in the squared circle. Tony Khan would not want either of the two babyfaces to look weak coming out of their match on May 25.

After a hard-fought battle, Will Ospreay could score a roll-up victory over Hangman Page at the Arizona pay-per-view. It could be a great way to hand the win to the British star, without making Page look weak in defeat.

It would be the second instance in consecutive years when Page would come up short in the finals of the tournament due to a surprise roll-up. While he would certainly be disappointed, Page could shake Ospreay's hands after the bout to accept his in-ring supremacy.

