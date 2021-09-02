5 possible finishes for Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage at AEW All Out

Christian Cage and Kenny Omega opened the debut episode of AEW Rampage with a stellar contest for the IMPACT Wrestling Championship. Captain Charisma came out on top in what would turn out to be a massive upset, as he became the first man to pin Kenny Omega in singles competition since Full Gear 2019.

Luckily, we get to see the two veterans in action once again at All Out, this time for the AEW World Championship. If their match at Rampage is anything to go by, we are in for another banger of a match.

Their Rampage match saw a Young Bucks interference ultimately costing the Belt Collector. It was certainly an anomaly as The Elite has bailed out Kenny Omega on multiple occasions during his title reign.

Could we be in for another shock at All Out? Or will the Best Bout Machine vanquish Christian Cage in his biggest match in AEW yet? Let's take a look at five possible endings to the AEW World Title match.

#5. Christian Cage shocks the wrestling world and pins Kenny Omega clean

CHRISTIAN IS THE NEW IMPACT CHAMPION!



I F****** LOVE CHRISTIAN.



ALSO, KENNY OMEGA'S SELL FOR THE FINISH LOOKED INSANE. #AEWRampage — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 14, 2021

If we're being honest, this is the unlikeliest finish. AEW will not have their highly protected champion lose consecutive big matches and lose two of his three titles.

But if the Rampage premiere proved anything, it is that Christian Cage is capable of defeating Kenny Omega. Despite Don Callis distracting the referee and the Young Bucks sliding in a chair, the former WWE Champion managed to use it all to his advantage to get the win.

A win for Christian Cage cannot be ruled out entirely. Kenny Omega has spoken about needing some time off so Christian being the placeholder champion for AEW and transitioning the title to one of their young stars in Darby Allin or Hangman Page, or for an established star like PAC or CM Punk, could be a possible direction.

