5 Finishes for MJF vs. Chris Jericho at AEW All Out 2021

A possible friendship converted into massive hatred. That is how someone would describe the feud between Chris Jericho and MJF. At the upcoming All Out pay-per-view this Sunday, both men will collide for the last time to end the final chapter of their long-running rivalry of 2021.

Given MJF's impressive record over Chris Jericho in AEW, another win would only elevate his level moving forward. Meanwhile, Le Champion will have everything to lose if he again comes up short against his arch-rival.

It's not a mouth-watering clash, but more of a high-stakes one, especially for Chris Jericho. The former WWE superstar has put his entire professional career on the line this weekend.

"You're going to have to be the best you've ever been to get rid of me!" - An impassioned @IAmJericho is ready to put his #AEW career on the line against @The_MJF this Sunday at #AEWAllOut on PPV!



The prospect of seeing the Demo God competing in the ring for the last time has drawn people's attention to this storyline.

Generally, in such rubber matches, people often get to speculate about the outcome of the fight. However, the same cannot be said for the battle between Chris Jericho and MJF.

There are many ways that the company could planthe outcome. Speaking of which, we'll dive into five possible finishes for this match.

#5 MJF defeats Chris Jericho clean at AEW All Out

Will this be the scene on September 5th?

Going by the current trend, MJF could pin Chris Jericho clean in the middle of the ring. It would be similar to how Mr. Friedman forced Le Champion to tap out a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

Let's face it, MJF will achieve a rare feat if he gets another win over his arch-rival. He will cement his legacy as the chosen one to retire Chris Jericho. Moreover, there probably wouldn't be another AEW star other than MJF to hold a dominant record over the former WWE Superstar.

The Pinnacle leader has defeated The Demo God twice in a singles match since AEW's inception.

He defeated him during last year's Full Gear pay-per-view, which eventually kickstarted their rivalry. Fast forward to 2021, MJF did the same as part of the Five Labors of Jericho storyline.

This year's All Out event could again be the time when MJF repeats the magic, prompting Chris Jericho to hang up his boots in the middle of the ring.

