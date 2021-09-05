5 Finishes for Women's Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021

In keeping with the AEW All Out tradition, this year has a Casino Battle Royale. The first iteration was a women's match, while in 2020 we had a men's battle royal. 2021 will have 21 women competing against each other for a shot at the AEW Women's Championship.

All 21 names have already been announced, and there are some huge names in the lineup. All three former women's champions will be in the battle royale: Riho, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida. Other names such as Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill will stake their names as the favorites heading into the match.

The full lineup for the match at All Out is as follows:

Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, The Bunny, Big Swole, Julia Hart, Tay Conti, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Red Velvet, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Rebel, Jamie Hayter, Anna Jay, Riho and Skye Blue

The Casino Battle Royale has been shifted from the buy-in to the All Out main card. Let's look at 5 possible finishes to the match that will determine the next challenger for whoever comes out on top in the Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander match.

Note: The finishes have been written assuming that Britt Baker retains her title vs Kris Statlander at All Out.

#5. Tay Conti earns her second AEW Women's Championship opportunity at All Out

Tay Conti has improved a ridiculous amount since joining AEW. — Dan (@GolazoDan) January 14, 2021

Tay Conti is a future superstar. The former NXT star has consistently grown in stature and as a performer since she signed for AEW.

She had a chance to capture the AEW Women's Championship on Dynamite earlier this year but came up short in a competitive match against then-champion Hikaru Shida.

The Brazilian star boasts a 24-4 singles record in 2021 and is the number four ranked woman in AEW.

Official @AEW Rankings as of Friday, August 27, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Y4aSbuGTy4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2021

At All Out, there is a chance that Tay Conti will emerge victorious to continue her upward trajectory in AEW. Moreover, Britt Baker vs Tay Conti isn't a match we have seen yet so it will be a fresh matchup for fans to sink their teeth into.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood