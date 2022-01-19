5 first time AEW feuds that should happen in 2022

AEW has treated us to numerous marquee matches that we thought we'd never see in its short existence.

From dream matches like Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson to FTR vs The Young Bucks, the company has delivered on these much anticipated bouts. With Tony Khan opening the Forbidden Door and welcoming partnerships with other promotions, we might be seeing more first-time matches in 2022.

The following feuds are within the realm of possibility or have been hinted at by the company.

Here are five first-time AEW feuds that we'd like to see happen this year.

#5. Malakai Black vs Darby Allin in AEW

It is inevitable that AEW will put these two dark personas together at some point in time. Malakai Black's ominous presence has been tearing through the company and now it seems like he is building a stable with the introduction of Brody King.

Darby Allin, meanwhile, is one of the most beloved heroes in the company and his alliance with Sting makes them a popular team.

Darby has also openly said in a previous interview that he considers Black a dream opponent when he first debuted in 2021:

“Somebody like him [Malakai Black as his opponent], who has that creative side and does stuff on his own, I find that captivating. I know that sounds generic because he literally just showed up on Wednesday but nobody gets my gears turning more than him, like, ‘okay, we can do some stuff and that would be a lot of fun.’ "

Their in-ring styles could also complement each other well. It will be interesting to see how Black's hard-hitting offense can combat Darby's underdog mentality and high-risk moveset.

This promises to be an intriguing clash that can be an attraction for any future Dynamite or pay-per-view.

