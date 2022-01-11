WWE News & Rumor Roundup - "Unexpected forbidden door" surprise for men's Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns breaks character, Another major injury (January 10th, 2022)

We're back with yet another edition of our daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup, where we list down the most relevant stories in professional wrestling.

The company could be getting an unexpected name for the men's Royal Rumble as rumors suggest the company is open to another 'forbidden door' surprise.

A video of Roman Reigns breaking character at a recent live event has also gone viral, as it was a welcome change to see him have positive interactions with fans.

The promotion's injury troubles don't seem to be going away as another top SmackDown Superstar has not been cleared to compete.

Brock Lesnar has also tied one of the greatest superstars of all time for WWE Championship reigns, and the company issued a great tweet to inform fans about the Beast Incarnate's latest achievement.

The roundup ended with a well-known former referee explaining why Liv Morgan might not be ready to win the women's title just yet.

#5. WWE could have another "forbidden door" surprise for Royal Rumble

Vince McMahon and his team are seemingly leaving no stone unturned for Royal Rumble as the promotion is now willing to bring in contracted talent from outside.

Mickie James' announced return was a pleasant shocker, but that may be the beginning of many more surprises to follow. WrestleVotes reported that the men's Royal Rumble match could feature a massive surprise entrant.

Here's what WrestleVotes revealed:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough. Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough.

Fans should not expect any AEW stars to feature in the Rumble, as that is still an unlikely scenario at this point. While John Laurinitus has reportedly had talks with Tony Khan, the discussions have not been regarding any in-ring deal.

World Wrestling Entertainment could ideally reach out to a star from another company, and it could potentially end up being an IMPACT Wrestling talent. Moose has already teased a possible match with Roman Reigns and added fuel to all the speculation regarding a working partnership between rival organizations.

However, who could be the unexpected surprise? You can share your predictions in the comments section. Moving on with the roundup...

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John