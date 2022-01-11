Current WWE superstar discloses why Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't competed in two months

Rick Boogs recently revealed that Shinsuke Nakamura has been dealing with an injury.

The WWE superstar was in conversation with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast this week. He spoke about his stint on the blue brand and working with the current Intercontinental Champion.

Boogs mentioned that he enjoyed working with Nakamura although the duo only had a handful of tag team matches. He revealed that the Intercontinental Champion was nursing a hand injury that has kept him out of action for the last couple of months.

Here's what Boogs had to say about Shinsuke Nakamura:

"We've only had a couple of tag matches together and he suffered a hand injury that has kept him out for close to two months now, it seems like. I'm looking forward to him being healthy and cleared so we can kick some tail," Boogs said.

Whenever Nakamura is cleared to wrestle, we would be seeing him start a feud with Sami Zayn. Last year, Sami won the 12 Days of Christmas 12-Man Gauntlet Match that made him the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Shinsuke Nakamura's last match was at Survivor Series 2021

The current Intercontinental Champion was last seen competing in a match at the pre-show of Survivor Series where he went up against United States Champion Damian Priest.

The two evenly matched champions traded shots as Boogs was on the outside trying to will on Nakamura and aggravate Priest. The King of Strong Style unleashed a flurry of kicks and then looked to end the match with a Kinshasa but got caught in a chokeslam.

Boogs on the outside proved to be a deciding factor as his guitar playing skills distracted Priest. The Archer of Infamy rolled to the outside, destroyed the guitar and smashed Boogs with it. He then assaulted Nakamura with the guitar. This led to the Intercontenantal champ picking up the victory for Team Blue.

