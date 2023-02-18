5 Former AEW stars Triple H must bring in to WWE

AEW has released a number of wrestlers in the last year. A few of them were talents that company president Tony Khan chose not to renew upon the expiry of their initial contracts. As the roster continues to expand and evolve, it's inevitable that some wrestlers will fall by the wayside and seek greener pastures elsewhere.

The biggest departure has been former EVP Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is currently set to headline this year's WrestleMania after a triumphant return to the WWE Royal Rumble. Could there be other former AEW stars who are set to follow suit?

Triple H has been on a signing spree of his own since taking over creatively. The likes of Tegan Nox, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Johnny Gargano, among many others, have all made their returns under Triple H. Here are 5 wrestlers previously signed by AEW that could benefit from a switch to WWE.

#5. Current GCW wrestler Joey Janela

Joey Janela was one of the first few major signings that All Elite Wrestling made in the beginning. While he was initially a featured performer and had matches with the likes of Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, he would soon be relegated to Dark and Elevation.

Janela would later partner with Sonny Kiss on an entertaining tag team, but they barely appeared on television. His contract eventually expired on May 1st, 2022. Janela has since worked hard to reestablish himself on the independent scene, particularly in Game Changer Wrestling.

As a hardcore wrestler with a death-match background, Janela might not seem like an obvious candidate to sign with WWE, but Triple H might think otherwise. We have seen the likes of Matt Riddle and Ricochet transition from wildly different in-ring styles and still adapt to the WWE method of performing. So why not Janela?

#4. Former AEW women's wrestler Big Swole

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- Big Swole

(via “Honestly at my end I feel like we have gone past the point where it was acceptable for you (Tony Khan) to give me or send out an apology”- Big Swole(via @TheEnemiesPE3 “Honestly at my end I feel like we have gone past the point where it was acceptable for you (Tony Khan) to give me or send out an apology” - Big Swole (via @TheEnemiesPE3) https://t.co/qxS4IlKNXV

Former AEW wrestler Big Swole had a rather tumultuous relationship with former boss Tony Khan. She made her All Elite Wrestling debut in August 2019 and officially signed with the promotion four months later. After an uneventful two-year stint, she announced her departure from AEW in November 2021.

Big Swole would then voice her opinions about the internal structure of AEW, diversity, and the women’s division. She criticized the company for not featuring black wrestlers, which Tony vehemently disagreed with. He would then rub salt in her wounds by deeming her not good enough to earn another contract.

Since then, Big Swole has primarily worked on the independent circuit, but it's only a matter of time before she makes a return on the big stage once again.

As the wife of current WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander, perhaps the sports entertainment giant could be her next destination. She would be a welcome addition to NXT 2.0 with current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez needing new challengers going forward.

#3. Former NXT Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush

Ciarán @CiaranRH93 Lio Rush has challenged Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship! #njnbg Lio Rush has challenged Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship! #njnbg https://t.co/WtD4uDDwkK

Lio Rush has had quite the wrestling career so far, with stints in WWE, AEW, and now New Japan Pro Wrestling. He's also earned somewhat of a bad reputation for announcing multiple retirements before backtracking on his decisions.

Several years ago, Rush was released from WWE, which put an end to his three-year run in the company. During that period, he was best known as the mouthpiece for Bobby Lashley and even won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

The idea was recently brought up of Rush coming back to the company but only as a manager. Rush has the charisma and personality to help put over a younger talent who might not be up there in terms of mic skills just yet. Imagine if Triple H reunites Rush with the Almighty as a way to battle Omos and MVP. It would certainly be an interesting dynamic.

#2. Former NXT star Bobby Fish

Bobby Fish recently explained why he chose to walk away from AEW after spending just nine months as part of the company’s roster. Following his release from NXT, Bobby Fish became All Elite and kicked off his AEW career in fine fashion as he challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title.

It wasn’t long before Fish was surrounded by familiar company once again as both Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly joined Fish in AEW forming The Undisputed Elite. However, by the summer of 2022, things had gone very wrong, very quickly for the group.

Both Cole and O’Reilly have been ruled out of action for an unspecified amount of time due to injury and Bobby Fish made the decision to make his exit from the promotion.

Since leaving AEW, Fish has turned up in IMPACT Wrestling, debuting at last year's Victory Road. But as a veteran at this point, he could bring a lot of experience to the NXT roster, working to push the next generation of performers.

#1. Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes #AEWDeadlyDraw Brandi Rhodes: the only @AEWrestling woman with an action figure. About to be the first winner of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament...which I spearheaded. Might as well call this the Brandi Rhodes Tag Team Cup and make me a 2nd figure now 🤷🏽‍♀️ #AEWWTTC Brandi Rhodes: the only @AEWrestling woman with an action figure. About to be the first winner of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament...which I spearheaded. Might as well call this the Brandi Rhodes Tag Team Cup and make me a 2nd figure now 🤷🏽‍♀️ #AEWWTTC #AEWDeadlyDraw https://t.co/v0lqNx9KPb

When Cody Rhodes was in All Elite Wrestling, he would regularly bring an entourage with him, including Arn Anderson and his wife Brandi Rhodes. So far, he's been very much a solo act in WWE, but could that change down the road?

To be fair, Brandi has been acknowledged by the company, being featured in video packages shown on TV as well as backstage photos released by WWE online.

She even wrestled a behind-closed-doors match at the WWE Performance Center a few months ago, but nothing has come of that. In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg, The American Nightmare had this to say about Brandi possibly joining him in WWE:

“As far as Brandi is concerned. I never know. Like my dad, when Brandi got in, I went, ‘You have to do your own thing and be your own self’. I’m so proud.

“When I talk about what we built (with AEW), there is a reason why I name everybody in it. Without Matt (Jackson), Nick (Jackson), Kenny (Omega), Tony (Khan), Bernie, Brandi, Dana (Massie – Matt Jackson’s wife), it would have never happened.

“All of those names have to be included because it was so fragile. I’m so proud of what she did and her contributions to it. [H/T Hot 97]

If there’s one thing that can beat that Cody/Heyman segment, it’s one with Heyman and Brandi. “Who the hell told you it was open mic night…” you know how it goes.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes