5 Former WWE stars who must leave AEW in 2025

WWE and AEW have a lot in common, and all that has to do with the wrestlers. There are many who have wrestled in both companies.

Some have gone on to achieve great things, while others have not been so fortunate. That has got to do with booking and just about being in the wrong place at the right time. With time ticking out for certain names, it is imperative that they think about their future.

In this article, we will take a look at five such former WWE stars who must leave AEW in 2025.

#5. Chris Jericho to go back to WWE

Chris Jericho is a strange case. He has aged like fine wine, and there should be no questions about his AEW legacy. He has added legitimacy to the World Title, which he held for a long time, and has reinvented himself from time to time.

However, of late, fans have been able to see a drop in his performances and have openly called him out. Before things get ugly, he might want to leave and have one last run in WWE before calling it a day.

#4. Dustin Rhodes

Like Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes has aged like fine wine. Despite his advancing years, he is still a great wrestler and has proved time and time again that he can keep up with almost anyone in the ring.

But there is one thing that he might want to get done before he retires, and that is to work in a program with his brother and current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The two brothers would love to have a reunion, but that will only be possible if Dustin leaves AEW.

#3. Keith Lee

When Tony Khan signed up Keith Lee, many fans in the wrestling world hailed the signing and lauded the brilliance of the AEW president in convincing him to join. However, things have not gone according to plan.

A combination of injuries and bad booking has left Lee with a career that is stalled and not going anywhere. A move from AEW would do him a world of good, and if things don't improve soon, he will no doubt consider it.

#2. Miro

Like Keith Lee, Miro was hailed as a coup when he moved from WWE to AEW. A lot of great things were expected of him, but that has not been the case.

A split from his wife and unfortunate injuries have stalled his promising career, and it seems like no one knows when he will be making a comeback in AEW. He would want to fix this and that means leaving AEW.

#1. Saraya

Saraya has been an anomaly. 2023 was a great year for her. She had the biggest moment of her career, winning the women’s title at All In at Wembley Stadium in her hometown. It seemed like things were going right.

However, injuries and bad booking played spoilsport for the former WWE star. She has not been very active over the last couple of months, and if that continues, she will want to look elsewhere to resurrect her career.

