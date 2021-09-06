5 Former WWE Superstars who could join their partner in AEW

There are already a number of real-life couples in AEW at present, a list that became much longer last night when Adam Cole joined his girlfriend, Britt Baker.

Baker and Cole were split between WWE and AEW for almost two years before the couple was finally able to meet as part of All Out last night.

Cole wasn't the only former WWE Superstar to make his way over to AEW as part of their All Out event, which leaves the door firmly open to many other stars.

Let's take a look at 5 former WWE Superstars who could opt to head over to AEW to reunite with their partners.

#5. Lana could opt to join Miro as part of AEW

Lana and Miro met and began dating whilst part of WWE. The couple was aligned together in NXT back in 2013, which is when their relationship first began.

The couple has since married, been part of the cast of Total Divas, and have both been released from the company in recent years, which has led to Miro heading over to AEW.

Lana was part of WWE's most recent batch of releases in June and recently announced on her Instagram page that her 90-day no-compete clause had come to an end.

It appears that Lana is currently focusing on the acting career that initially led to her auditioning to be part of WWE in 2013. That being said, it was well documented that The Ravishing Russian spent several months working hard to improve her wrestling ability, and it would be a shame to throw that all away.

Lana was also a talented star on the mic, so it would be interesting to see what kind of creative ideas AEW could come up with for the couple if she decides to make her debut for All Elite.

