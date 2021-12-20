5 most impactful AEW managers of 2021

Despite Paul Heyman being one of the best characters in the company, WWE hasn't made managers as prominent as eras of the past or just not quite like AEW has. All Elite Wrestling has put an emphasis on their non wrestlers and allowed them to enhance their in-ring performers. In 2021, these managers have made a lasting impact on the overall product of the promotion.

Whether it be a young star who needs an experienced voice to add credibility or a middling talent that is in need of an extra boost, managers in AEW have become an integral part of their storytelling. They can be the driving force behind the feuds and be the narrator of the story being told on screen.

With the year coming to an end, it seems ideal to analyze how managers have impacted All Elite Wrestling over the past 12 months. From the promos to their decisions, they were able to shift how the landscape of the company changed. In this article, let's take a look at the five most impactful AEW managers of 2021.

5) Rebel - AEW

This might be the most controversial inclusion on this AEW managers list. Rebel often competes in matches and is more of an assistant to Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., but there might not be a more impactful second in All Elite Wrestling than the former IMPACT Wrestling talent.

Britt Baker turned heel in early 2020 and was soon introduced to Rebel as her assistant. They became consistently entertaining act together, with the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader completing the Role Model character of the Good Doctor. Rebel often looks for the approval of the current AEW Women's World Champion and gets involved in her contests.

The vignettes at the dentist's office with Rebel helping Britt were some great character work that grew the connection to the audience. AEW has furthered this package by adding in Jamie Hayter as a credible threat, but this hasn't lessened what Rebel does.

Rebel being able to wrestle helps Baker's feud well because she is a lackey and just out there to make the challengers look good ahead of their AEW Women's World Championship matches. It is crazy to think where Britt would be right now without Rebel being added to her act.

