5 Dream matches for Kushida in AEW

Kushida has reportedly parted ways with WWE after a three-year stint. The Japanese wrestler initially joined NXT while it was still manned by Triple H, back in 2019.

During his time with WWE, the 38-year-old star managed to pick up the now-retired NXT Cruserweight Championship. A staple of WWE 205, Kushida is known for his high-flying and exciting moveset.

According to Fightful's Dave Meltzer and Brian Alvarez, the Japanese star is set to return to NJPW as early as June 2022. Because of this, there's a chance that the star might end up appearing in AEW.

This list will dive into 5 dream opponents Kushida could face in All Elite Wrestling.

5. Kushida vs. Penta Oscuro or Rey Fenix

The Lucha Bros are two of AEW's most stunning athletes.

AEW's resident Luchadores are two of the most talented stars on the roster. Together, the two have held the World Tag Team titles and defeated nearly all the teams on the roster.

Alongside their tag-team success, Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix are accomplished singles competitors in their own right. Fenix had one of the most well-received title matches against Kenny Omega in 2021, proving he has star potential. Penta has also been holding his own in the months of his brother's injury.

Kushida would be an excellent opponent for either of the brothers. The Japanese star could also team up with another NJPW or even AEW star to take the fight to the two in tag-team competition

4. Kushida could be a great open-challenge opponent for Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara is AEW's current TNT Champion in his record-third reign. While Guevara's first two reigns came at massive fan support, the star is one of the most hated on the roster today.

The Spanish-God is known for his death-defying leaps and stunts, and has never missed an opportunity to take out his opponent. Guevara is a lethal wrestler and could push a star like Kushida to his limits.

Having the former WWE star answer one of Guevara's open challenges and win the TNT Championship could give him a massive push. The star would be far more over than he ever was in WWE.

3. Darby Allin might be a good match for the Japanese star

AEW's underdog has won over the crowd in his time with the promotion.

Darby Allin is a generational mix between the likes of Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio. He pushes himself constantly and always puts his body on the line to take down an opponent. At the same time, Allin never backs down from larger opponents and keeps fighting no matter what.

This duality of two beloved icons, has made Allin one of AEW's favorite stars. Allin also had one of the most memorable TNT Championship reigns, and was CM Punk's first opponent in AEW.

Kushida and Allin are very similar in build, with the Japanese star being slightly taller and larger. However, the two could easily go toe-to-toe and show fans a different side of the 38-year-old star.

2. Wheeler Yuta could be a formidable foe, especially with the Blackpool Combat Club having his back

For months, Wheeler Yuta was just another member of The Best Friends. For a while, the star was even a pseudo-replacement for Trent Barretta during his absence. However, all it took was one match against the Blackpool Combat Club for the star to begin a trajectory change.

After picking up the ROH Pure Championship, Wheeler took on Jon Moxley in singles competition and managed to impress the Purveyor of Violence. Yuta is now slowly rebranding himself as one of the most ruthless stars on the AEW roster.

Kushida could be a good opponent for the technical Wheeler, especially due to the former WWE star's MMA background. While he's known for his high flying, Kushida is an accomplished MMA fighter and is currently undefeated in the sport. This makes him more than a match for the young Wheeler Yuta.

1. Bobby Fish's kickboxing background and Kushida's MMA could be a dangerous combination

Fish during one of his AEW entrances.

Bobby Fish is known for his hard-hitting kicks. With a background in kick-boxing, the star incorporated his fighting into his wrestling style. Fish has had more success as a tag-team competitor, especially alongside Kyle O'Reilly. However, the star was able to hold his own and nearly gave Bryan Danielson his first loss in AEW.

While not the biggest name on the roster, Fish's combat background would be on full exhibit against Kushida. A match between the two could easily turn into a brawl, shocking and delighting fans with what they're capable of. A clash between the stars might just put them over and change fan perception.

