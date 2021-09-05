5 Last minute predictions for AEW All Out 2021

AEW will host its third edition of the All Out pay-per-view from the sold-out NOW Arena in Chicago on September 5th.

There's immense hype among wrestling fans, given that the event will see CM Punk lacing up his boots for the first time in seven years. In recent months, the company has brought several ex-WWE Superstars to its roster, making it more of a trend whenever a special show comes around.

Don’t miss the most anticipated match of the year TOMORROW when @CMPunk returns to the ring after 7 years to face @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Find out how you can watch All Out: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S



Watch a special Saturday #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/ljLGbpCJYO pic.twitter.com/DmhndocuI9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

With multiple free agents biding their time, the company can again surprise its audience by bringing in another popular superstar this Sunday.

AEW has lined up a loaded card for their marquee event. A total of ten matches have been locked in, including four title defenses.

The unpredictability factor in some of the matches has kept everyone at bated breath heading into the show. With that said, let's take a look at five last-minute predictions for AEW All Out.

#5 AEW star Sammy Guevara helps MJF to end the career of Chris Jericho

The Spanish God could shock AEW fans this Sunday!

It could be considered a long shot, but Sammy Guevara turning on his best friend Chris Jericho to put an end to his in-ring career could be one of the most intriguing finishes to Jericho's match against MJF.

Realistically, it would be a lack-luster payoff if MJF loses the final battle to Chris Jericho. The former WWE Superstar has achieved everything there is to offer in the wrestling world.

Meanwhile, Mr. Friedman has been in a tough spot heading into the match. A loss may derail his momentum moving forward. The chances of a clean finish here are pretty slim. In this case, bringing Sammy Guevara into the mold could be their best option.

The FINAL FIGHT between @IAmJericho and @The_MJF happens TONIGHT at #AEWAllOut LIVE on Pay-Per-View at 8e/5p ! If Jericho loses, he will never wrestle in #AEW again! Find out how you can watch #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/xu27F2B7IW pic.twitter.com/VgzfcDe8i0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2021

AEW can kickstart their biggest swerve by having The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle interfere in the match between MJF and Chris Jericho.

Somewhere in the middle when the referee is down will be Sammy Guevara's cue to cut in.

The Spanish God could turn his back on Chris Jericho and clear the path for MJF to pin The Demo God. It would be a sight to behold for every fan in attendance. The aftermath of the storyline could see Le Champion away from television for a while.

