5 last-minute predictions for AEW WrestleDream 2025

AEW is set to host another captivating pay-per-view, WrestleDream. The signature All Elite Wrestling event will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, and is promising to be a blockbuster show.Furthermore, Tony Khan and his regime have announced major stars like Jon Moxley, Timeless Toni Storm, Hangman Adam Page, Kyle Fletcher, and other names to compete at the pay-per-view. With a stacked match card in place and AEW ready to take over St. Louis, here are five last-minute predictions for the WrestleDream event.#5. Toni Storm becomes a first-ever champion in AEW The wrestling world was shocked when Kris Statlander rolled up Timeless Toni Storm in a four-way match at the All Out 2025 event to win her first AEW Women's World Championship. The two top stars are set to collide for the title at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. The event could become the sight for The Hollywood Starlet to create history in her own right. The match could end with Toni Storm dethroning Statlander and winning back her title. In doing so, she would become the first AEW star in the company to become a five-time champion and take her momentum to a whole different level.#4. A major WWE name debuts at AEW WrestleDreamFor years, AEW has seen multiple talents from rival promotion, WWE, jump ship and join their roster. Moreover, the WrestleDream pay-per-view itself had a memorable moment in 2023 when WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland debuted for the Jacksonville-based company. A similar instance could take place at this year's event with a former WWE superstar making their first appearance. It could be the likes of stars released this year like Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, or Dakota Kai, which could prove to be a spectacular sight to witness at the show.#3. Darby Allin makes Jon Moxley say 'I Quit'Following their hennious Coffin match at AEW All Out, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley are set for a rematch at WrestleDream. However, this time, the two stars will square off in an 'I Quit' match. Despite the Death Riders in his corner, Moxley might eventually fall to the fury and wrath of Allin, who has gone to great lengths to decimate him and his faction recently, like setting Moxley on fire and almost throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Death Riders. This could see the former AEW World Tag Team Champion inflict considerable physical damage on Moxley and force him to utter the words, I Quit, thereby losing the match in the process.#2. Mercedes hosts an open challenge for her titleMercedes Mone confirmed that she will make an appearance at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. While no match has been announced, Mone could give a special treat for becoming the longest-reigning TBS champion by hosting an open challenge for her title against a worthy competitor who would answer the call.#1. Hangman Page puts down Samoa JoeHangman Adam Page's AEW World Championship is in jeopardy as he will face the dominant and resilient Samoa Joe in an explosive title match at WrestleDream. Despite Joe's mean streak and powerful style, The Milinneal Cowboy is likely to find a way to combat his fury and deliver a highly captivating showdown against the Samoan Submission Machine. Moreover, this would ultimately lead to The Hangman defeating Joe and extending his stellar title reign further.