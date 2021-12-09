5 AEW stars you probably didn't know are friends in real life

AEW is slowly getting loaded with some of the top names in the wrestling industry. While many well-known wrestlers have joined the company, AEW has kept a balance by signing new names too.

This has allowed the employees to form special bonds and become good friends. Many fans are already aware of Kenny Omega and Adam Cole’s friendship, while Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels are known to be the best of friends.

However, there are some lesser-known friendships in AEW grown over the past few years. With that being said, check out the five lesser-known friendships in AEW today.

#5. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF)

AEW fans have been treated to some great rivalries over the past few years. One of the biggest AEW rivalries came between Chris Jericho and MJF.

MJF defeated Jericho to join The Inner Circle. He later turned on Y2J and started one of the best rivalries in AEW history. The two men traded a lot of insults to build their rivalry. What many fans may not know is that they are good friends in real life.

In a recent interview, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was asked about his real-life friendship with The Demo God. The interviewer wanted to know how it all began. MJF responded with the following:

"Honestly, the first time I realized that I kind of like this guy, it was right after I kicked Cody in the nuts, and I came out the next week to announce to the world why I did it. And Christopher just happened to be in the ring, and we ended up having a bit of a conversation in front of a live audience. And in that moment, I realized this guy’s alright. There’s something to him. He’s got something, and I’m sure he realized the same thing as we were looking eye to eye. Post that, I wanted to win that world title. I still do want to win that world title. It’s all I care about. It’s my one and only goal."

"[...] That’s why I wanted to get to know Chris Jericho and see if Inner Circle was a good fit for me as I’m sure Christopher was trying to realize whether or not Inner Circle, me being his group was a good fit for him. And I think week after week, it’s become more and more apparent we have so much chemistry. We’re clearly fast friends, and I’m really excited to get to know more and more about my good friend Chris."

Despite their bitter rivalry on screen, the two AEW stars are surprisingly close friends behind the camera.

