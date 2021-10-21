5 things you didn't know about AEW star Miro: Hall of Famer trainer, original manager

Miro's AEW debut, and the following few months at the company, boosted ripples of criticism.

According to fans and critics, the Bulgarian wrestler had been ruined by WWE, who failed to conserve his rise as a monstrous foreign heel, and yet again declined to capitalize on his undoubted popularity as a face.

AEW, according to them, was engaging in the same mistake. However, Miro's gimmick soon shifted, and the new "God's Favorite" persona turned out to gain more fans than detractors. He managed to carry the AEW TNT Championship to a dominant run until recently losing it to Sammy Guevara.

Much about Miro is well-known. Former WWE superstar Lana is his real-life wife, and he is not a Russian as WWE once alleged him to be. However, there are still several facts fans may not be aware of.

Here is a list of 5 lesser-known facts about the former AEW TNT Champion.

#5. The AEW star is the only Bulgarian to become a WWE superstar

Miro's Bulgarian origin is a commonly known fact. He was originally introduced as a Russian villain looking up to Vladimir Putin, but once WWE dumped the monster heel gimmick, they started referring to his Bulgarian identity more frequently.

However, a lesser-known fact is Miro's record as the first and only Bulgarian to become a WWE Superstar. Bulgaria hadn't observed a professional wrestling superstar since Dan Kolov in the early 20th century until The Redeemer filled the void and became a known name in the industry.

He moved to the US with the ambition of becoming a professional wrestler and trained under former WWE Superstars to improve his skills.

Miro ultimately succeeded in his goal and remained in WWE for an entire decade before leaving for AEW, where he may finally rise to become a true main eventer.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh