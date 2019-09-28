WWE News: Rusev is now officially an American

Two weeks ago on WWE RAW, Rusev made his surprise return to the ring after a lengthy spell on the sidelines - coming back in one of the most unexpected segments of recent times, as Maria Kanellis revealed that the Bulgarian Brute is the father of her baby.

While this may or may not be the case, most probably the latter, Rusev returned to RAW with dashing moustache and incredibly lean physique, making quick work of Mike Kanellis, and then again of EC3 this week.

The good news keeps coming for Rusev, though, who is now officially an American - posting on Facebook and Instagram that after 14 years, the Bulgaria-born man is seemingly now a fully-fledged American citizen.

A Naturalization Ceremony was held earlier today at the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke, VA and it looks like that is where Rusev officially became an American citizen after almost a decade and a half of living in the USA.

Chris Jericho, Ryback, EC3, and Jey Uso were among the stars to congratulate Rusev.

Meanwhile there are rumours that Rusev's real-life partner Lana may soon be making her return to WWE, having been off screen since WrestleMania.

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer, Lana didn't return with the former United States Champion because Creative simply don't have any storylines for her at the moment, but the commentary team did acknowledge the Ravishing Russian's absence when her husband returned two weeks ago in the bizarre storyline that teased the former United States Champion's kayfabe unfaithfulness.

Speaking of United States Championships, Rusev's new status could make for very interesting viewing if WWE capitalise on it and make the Bulgarian Brute United States Champion again.

