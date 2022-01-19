5 WWE matches for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is a wrestler who finds himself in a very unusual situation right now. Currently, the TNT Champion is wrestling without an official contract with AEW, meaning that he is technically a free agent. In other words, if Rhodes wanted to wrestle for another organization -- WWE, for example -- he feasibly could. And if that scenario were to happen, there would be no shortage of WWE talent for Rhodes to face.

Since leaving WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes has had a long journey through the world of pro wrestling. Reinventing himself on the independent circuit, the American Nightmare vastly improved his in-ring work and promo skills. He would join Bullet Club, briefly acting as the faction's leader, before joining the stable's splinter group, The Elite.

It was in 2019 that Rhodes, alongside his fellow members of The Elite and Tony Khan, unveiled their plans to start AEW. Since then, Rhodes has effectively been one of the main stars in the new wrestling company, competing against AEW's top performers and winning the TNT Championship multiple times.

However, with the possibility that Rhodes is now essentially free to sign with or wrestle for any company he chooses, there has been some speculation he could possibly return to WWE.

Here are a few matches we'd love to see if Cody Rhodes returns to WWE sometime soon.

#5. Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

A Rhodes versus Kevin Owens match was one fans were expecting to see by now. Owens had heavily teased the possibility of signing with AEW in the past. However, those rumors were eventually squashed when Owens resigned with WWE in December of last year.

If Rhodes were to return to WWE, it'd be interesting to see him face Owens at some point. Both wrestlers have somewhat similar careers, with Owens getting his start on the indie scene, and Rhodes essentially reinventing himself in those same promotions. The two performers are also at the peak of their in-ring abilities, regularly main eventing their respective shows. Now that Owens has decided to stay with WWE, it would be fascinating to see what a match between the two would look like.

