5 legends who could be managers in AEW

Managers we hope to see in AEW.
Modified Jan 15, 2022 08:03 AM IST
Listicle

Since the AEW's inception, numerous wrestling veterans have found a place in the company, supporting younger talent. Several surprising and creative partnerships have been formed in the past few years, delighting the fans.

Whether looking at icons like Sting, Arn Anderson, or Tully Blanchard, Tony Khan has utilized older wrestlers incredibly well. Even if the legends are not in-ring performers, guiding young stars is always appreciated.

I really don’t need to see Sting wrestle in AEW, the dude is 61 and had to retire because of a neck injury. Having him as a manager would please fans enough, it’s not worth the risk IMO. https://t.co/DppuNFXIEz

As their roster only grows, it will be interesting to see the next wrestling veteran end up signed to the company. Here are five such retired wrestlers who would be fantastic managers if Tony Khan signs them up.

#5. Konnan could reunite with Santana and Ortiz in AEW

https://t.co/2pvYDjxfG8

Konnan has made a few appearances on Dynamite, usually alongside former LAX team members Santana and Ortiz.

The veteran brings a good deal of legitimacy to any wrestler he manages. Evidence of this could be found with his past affiliation with Prince Puma in Lucha Underground or Kenny Omega in AAA.

Konnan's appearance as a manager would also be the perfect stepping stone for Santana and Ortiz as they distance themselves from the Inner Circle. No doubt fans would love to see a new feud if they really break away from Jericho's faction with Konnan by their side.

Edited by Angana Roy
Quick Links:

हिन्दी