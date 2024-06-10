5 massive predictions for AEW in 2024

AEW had a strong start to 2024, from signing multiple top free agents to delivering some of the great matches in pro wrestling. With six months remaining in the calendar, the company could cause havoc on the pay-per-views lined up.

Just like WWE did in the early 2000s, AEW's creative team could make bold decisions to shake things up and make wrestling fans take notice. Here's a list of some of these decisions that Tony Khan could take.

#5. Tony Khan becomes a permanent TV character

The AEW President negated himself when he appeared on Dynamite a few weeks ago and was attacked by a returning Jack Perry who had aligned with The Elite.

Tony Khan getting physical on Dynamite made rounds on the internet and there's every chance he could become a permanent fixture in the roster, following in the footsteps of Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, and the unforgettable Vince McMahon.

The very idea of Khan becoming a member of the roster opens up some fascinating stories that could have a mix of corporate storylines.

Who wouldn't want The Elite invading the Jacksonville-based company angle to evolve into deciding who owns the company, with Shad Khan somewhere in the background?

#4. AEW shaves off several wrestlers from the roster

One of the disadvantages of having a big roster as AEW is talents not getting screentime on weekly programming. Several stars in the company have previously voiced their frustration on the same, with multiple stars deciding to jump the ship.

With a roster filled with talented stars, Tony Khan could make a bold decision and release some of the unused wrestlers to make room for others. While the company is not known for releasing its stars often, this decision could create a buzz in the wrestling world.

MJF's recent return at Double or Nothing 2024 made headlines for days as he announced that he is AEW bound. Meanwhile Jeff Hardy has voiced his frustrations with the booking at the company. While his brother Matt Hardy left the company, there were rumors of The Charismatic Enigma possibly following his brother. Tony Khan could look at bidding goodbye to a major lot on his roster, deciding to make the company leaner.

#3. Becky Lynch debuts

The wrestling world was shocked when the reports of Becky Lynch's entry to free agency hit. Some wrestling personalities already feel AEW President Tony Khan will make a monetary offer Lynch can't refuse, and that would be a good deal for the women's roster.

The All Elite's women's roster features talented females including Lynch's former rivals Mercedes Mone (a.k.a Sasha Banks), Saraya (a.k.a Paige), Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, and more. Fans would love to see Lynch face new opponents and possibly compete with talents all around the world.

#2. AEW discontinues certain titles

All Elite Wrestling doesn't have many titles, and discontinuing even one of them will pressure wrestlers to think about only the most valuable of them, the World Championship.

Christian and Adam Copeland have given a new life to the TNT Championship, while Mercedes Mone now holds the TBS Championship. Will Ospreay holds the International Championship currently.

His popularity should see him aim for the World Championship, allowing the company to retire and reboot the title. Other titles, such as World Trios and the FTW Championship, could have an overhaul.

#1. AEW goes exclusive streaming

WWE's Netflix deal has paved the way for wrestling to come on streaming. Of course, AEW content is also available on streaming networks, but Tony Khan could decide to take a bold and risky step to try and tackle the ratings disappointment he gets all the while.

He could decide to yank off All Elite Wrestling from cable and make it a streaming-exclusive programming. His rumored disappointment with what the Warner Bros. Discovery officials are offering now that their previous contract is about to end is well known. Khan could think of tapping the streaming market and making his shows available only on streaming channels.

With six months left for New Year's, what ideas Khan has in mind remains to be seen.

