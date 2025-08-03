5 matches Bryan Danielson must have in AEW before retiring for good

In 2023, Bryan Danielson announced to the world that he would be stepping away as an in-ring competitor the following year. He stayed true to his words after losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. However, The American Dragon returned at All In this year to take out the Death Riders and help Hangman Page win the World Title from Moxley. This has fueled speculation that perhaps Danielson could make an in-ring return sometime in the future. If that is the case, then here are five matches he must have in AEW before retiring for good.#5. Kenny OmegaKenny Omega would be the most obvious choice for Bryan Danielson as an opponent, given their similar wrestling style. Since The American Dragon joined All Elite Wrestling, he has stood across the ring from Omega a couple of times, but in multi-man matches. The two of them have had only one singles match in the Jacksonville-based promotion at Grand Slam 2021.This match failed to produce a winner, as it ended in a thirty-minute time limit draw. Hence, it is only fitting that Danielson and Omega dance one more time to see who among them is the better professional wrestler.#4. Kyle FletcherBryan Danielson won a singles match against Kyle Fletcher on the October 7, 2023, episode of Collision. However, that version of Fletcher is very different from the one we see today. The current version of The Protostar was good enough to compete against and defeat Will Ospreay, and he also holds the TNT Championship.Hence, this would be a perfect matchup between Danielson and Fletcher, as The American Dragon would be the ideal person to help put Kyle Fletcher over and establish him as a major star in All Elite Wrestling.#3. Konosuke TakeshitaAnother ideal matchup for Bryan Danielson would be The Alpha Konosuke Takeshita. Much like Kyle Fletcher, Takeshita also faced Danielson in 2023. However, since then, both men have come a long way in their respective careers, especially Takeshita, who has established himself as one of the top talents in AEW.However, he still lacks that one major win that could elevate him to the next level. While Takeshita has defeated some big names in AEW, such as Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, a victory over someone like Danielson could do wonders for his career. It would also demonstrate to Tony Khan that &quot;The Alpha&quot; is a future candidate for the World Title.#2. Claudio CastagnoliBryan Danielson still has some unfinished business with the Death Riders, especially after the group choked him out following his match at WrestleDream 2024. While Danielson did get some revenge against the group at All In: Texas, it still seems like there is unfinished business between them.While The American Dragon's goal might ultimately be to get to Jon Moxley, he would have to go through Claudio Castagnoli first in order to do so. Hence, it is quite possible that Danielson would face Castagnoli in a singles match before he moves on to face The Purveyor of Violence.#1. Bryan Danielson must settle his feud with Jon Moxley before retiring for goodBryan Danielson showed up at All In and helped Hangman Page defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. This would not have gone down well with Jon Moxley, who would be looking for revenge against his former stablemate.Hence, a showdown between the two is highly inevitable in the future. After defeating Claudio Castagnoli, Danielson could move on and face Moxley in what could be his final wrestling match, and a perfect way to end this feud and retire for good.It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will ever step back into a wrestling ring again.