5 AEW Stars who should have been included in the World Championship Eliminator Tournament

AEW recently announced an Eliminator Tournament taking place on the promotion's weekly shows and culminating on Full Gear.

The victor will obtain an opportunity to face AEW World Championship Kenny Omega for the title.

AEW disclosed the bracket of the tournament following the main event of the latest episode of Dynamite. Bobby Fish fell to Bryan Danielson in a competitive main event, who would be one of the competitors in the tournament.

Hangman Page already has an assured shot at the championship through his Casino Ladder Match victory and is not part of the discussion. The participants include "10" of Dark Order, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dustin Rhodes, Lance Archer, and Eddie Kingston.

However, there are certain AEW Stars who missed the cut. Here's a list of five such talents who should've been a part of the Eliminator but were overlooked.

#5 AEW star Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal has yet to perform to his true potential. Sydal has matured into an all-rounder, with technical wrestling being an important part of his in-ring psychology.

AEW has failed to provide Sydal with proper booking. His recent Rampage match against CM Punk showed the true extent of his potential. One way AEW could have capitalized on it was by adding him to the Eliminator.

Sydal doesn't need to win it. A first match loss against an opponent would've been enough, provided he was given enough time to show his skills.

