AEW Rampage Results: UFC Legend makes in-ring debut, CM Punk wrestles former WWE star

AEW Rampage was live this week and featured CM Punk in action against Matt Sydal. UFC legend Junior Dos Santos also made his in-ring debut as he teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to take on members of the Inner Circle. Rampage also featured women's division action as Ruby Soho went one-on-one against The Bunny.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results:

CM Punk vs Matt Sydal kicked off AEW Rampage

This was CM Punk's first match against Matt Sydal since 2010. These two men have met inside the ring four times before this, Punk winning each of those.

The fans were firmly behind Punk in this one and he started the match strong. However, Sydal took control early with a sliding dropkick followed by a running combination. Sydal then went after Punk's left leg, repeatedly kicking him in the hamstring area.

Punk hit back with a back elbow, followed by a wheel kick. It looked like the former WWE Champion would take control of the match at this point but Sydal hit a boot of his own followed by a sliding knee strike in the corner.

Punk looked like he was in a spot of trouble as Matt joined him on the apron but the former world champion hit a bodyslam on the apron to take control.

Punk went for a sliding dropkick of his own but Sydal managed to dodge it. Both men were on the turnbuckle and they crashed down to the floor.

Sydal was the man who got back on his feet first, followed soon by Punk, with both getting back in the ring to beat the count. Sydal went after Punk's leg again, followed by a rising knee strike, for a nearfall.

