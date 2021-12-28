5 underrated AEW feuds in 2021

2021 was unquestionably a successful year for AEW. The company has gone from strength to strength over the past 12 months.

From record-breaking pay-per-view buyrates to high-quality television on Dynamite every week, All Elite Wrestling stood head and shoulders above the rest in terms of in-ring output and storytelling.

With the latter, AEW offered superb feuds that helped elevate their stars and championships. The company has crafted some intense rivalries based on personal issues, moving up the ranks and championship gold throughout 2021.

With the year now in the books, it is the perfect time to remember all the incredible feuds that the promotion has delivered. Because there were so many amazing rivalries, a few might have slipped some fans' memories. In this listicle, let's look at the five underrated AEW feuds in 2021.

#5 Sting & former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Team Taz

Sting made his AEW debut at the end of 2020 on Winter Is Coming, making a save for Darby Allin against Team Taz. The animosity between the two sides would only further develop and heat up as the months went on. Darby Allin retained the TNT Championship over Brian Cage on the New Year's Smash special of Dynamite, which drew the ire of Taz.

Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz challenged Sting and Darby Allin to a tag team showdown at Revolution 2021. However, this wouldn't be a typical contest. The two tag teams would battle in a Street Fight.

This marked Sting's wrestling debut for the company and his first match in nearly six years. AEW took every precaution and decided to make this a cinematic matchup.

The Street Fight was a unique spectacle that had elements of Sting and Darby's characters sprinkled throughout. Allin performed a death-defying Coffin Drop onto Cage from the second story of the building they fought in to take him out.

The WCW Icon then put away Ricky Starks to give himself and Allin the win. The feud established the Sting and Darby relationship and spotlighted Team Taz well.

