5 mistakes AEW must avoid at Full Gear 2023

Full Gear 2023 is the next AEW pay-per-view that is set to take place, and fans seem pretty excited about the matches that are lined up. The event will be broadcast on November 18, 2023, from The KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Some of the best talent from the Jacksonville-based company will be battling it out for championship gold and personal pride. Keeping the built-up excitement for the show in mind, here are five things AEW must avoid doing to ensure that most fans, if not all, are pleased with the results.

#5. MJF retains the ROH Tag Team Titles

MJF has had some intense matches in AEW during his tenure. He is not only the current AEW World Champion, but is also one-half of the ROH Tag Team Champions. MJF and Adam Cole, better known as, "Better Than You Bay Bay," won the aforementioned tag titles earlier this year at All In, and MJF thereafter fought alone to retain the belts at WrestleDream. After Cole's recent surgery, MJF is set to once again defend his tag titles, this time with an undisclosed partner, against The Gunns.

While it has been interesting to see The Devil defend both his titles for a while now, taking Cole's injury taken into consideration, it is high time Tony Khan crowned new ROH Tag Team champions.

#4. Julia Hart not winning the TBS title

There's been some frustration around the TBS Championship ever since it left the shoulders of former AEW star, Jade Cargill. Fans still believe that the only reason Jade dropped the title to Kris Statlander was because her contract with the company was ending.

Cargill still holds the record for the longest reigning TBS Champion at 500+ days, which is also the longest reign in terms of number of days for any AEW Championship.

Julia Hart and Kris Statlander recently fought for the prestigious gold at WrestleDream, with Hart coming out on the losing end. Having already picked up a loss to Statlander, it would make the most sense to see Julia Hart become the new TBS Champion at Full Gear, adding more accolades to her stable, the House of Black. Hart is seemingly confident about the possibility of winning gold, as she has already sent out warning shots to the current champion.

#3. The Devil not appearing at AEW Full Gear

The man in the Devil mask, and we're not talking about MJF here, has been haunting the AEW roster for a few weeks now, launching unprovoked attacks on various members of the roster, most notably, those close to the world champion. The identity of the Devil has been kept a secret so far, which has created a sense of curiosity in the minds of wrestling fans.

It would make sense to have the payoff and reveal who the masked character is at the PPV, as fans may soon grow impatient with the constant teases with no apparent progression in the storyline.

#2. Not having Adam Copeland turn heel

Adam Copeland made an incredible entrance at the AEW's WrestleDream PPV earlier this year. He then went on to have his first match in the promotion with the mighty Luchasaurus. Copeland's current run in AEW as a babyface may prove to dilute the impact of his debut as fans have been used to this side of him for a while now. With the seemingly natural chops to have a great heel run, it may provide the spark needed for fans to fully invest in this new journey for the Rated-R Superstar.

Copeland is currently set to face Christian, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus in a six-man tag match where he will team up with the legendary Icon, Sting, and the fearless Darby Allin. Turning heel on Sting and Darby would also be a great kick start for Copeland's heel run as well.

#1. The Young Bucks defeating Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho are having a fantastic run in the Jacksonville-based company, as are The Young Bucks. The unlikely duo recently teamed up to take on the Don Callis family and have also recently announced their new team name, the Golden Jets.

The pair's feud with The Young Bucks started pretty unexpectedly, with Jericho wanting their tag title shot. With Omega seemingly on the same page, a stipulation was added to their upcoming bout. If The Young Bucks win, The Ocho and Omega will not be able to team up ever again. However, if the Golden Jets win, The Young Bucks will lose their title shot for the AEW Tag Team Championship.

The feud has all the makings for a classic story, but Tony Khan should be careful with the outcome of this match. A loss for Omega and Jericho at this point in time would be pointless, as the two Canadian stars have only recently teamed up, with their story with the Don Callis family still ongoing.

What do you think? Will Tony Khan and AEW make any of these mistakes? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.