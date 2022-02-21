5 mistakes WWE need to avoid with former AEW star Cody Rhodes' debut

One of the most surprising news stories last week confirmed the departure of Cody and Brandi Rhodes from AEW.

Soon after their AEW exit, several reports started speculating about his potential WWE return. Many reports have suggested that he is close to agreeing to a deal with his former company.

Additional backstage details claim that Brandi Rhodes' will not be accompanying her husband should Cody decide to go to WWE. It is also being reported that Vince McMahon has big plans for the second-generation star.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Cody Rhodes is in talks with WWE about a potential return to the company “in the near future,” per @arielhelwani Cody Rhodes is in talks with WWE about a potential return to the company “in the near future,” per @arielhelwani https://t.co/uQrVqqSc57

It would certainly be a shocking move to see one of the founding fathers of All Elite Wrestling turn up in WWE. But if that were to happen, here are five things the company should avoid with Cody's debut.

#5. Renew the Stardust gimmick instead of using Cody Rhodes' actual name

Iconic2k @Iconic2k If Cody returned as Stardust in 2022 If Cody returned as Stardust in 2022 https://t.co/UxfXze1rCB

Since leaving WWE, Cody Rhodes has done exceptionally well playing a character by his real name. Cody also used his real name in WWE for a considerable period of time. In the final years of his first WWE stint, he played an ill-fated character called Stardust.

Stardust was essentially inspired by his brother Goldust's appearance and gimmick. It was dead on arrival and saddled Cody to the WWE midcard. Bringing back the Stardust character would be an awful idea today. But you wouldn't put it past Vince to do so as a rib to the former EVP.

