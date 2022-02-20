Renee Paquette picks between WWE and AEW (Exclusive)

Renee Paquette believes AEW had a better year than her former employer, WWE.

Paquette worked as a TV presenter and RAW commentator for WWE before leaving the promotion two years ago. Her husband, Jon Moxley, FKA Dean Ambrose, currently works for AEW. She cited his performances to explain her pick between the two companies during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Renee believes that AEW had a better year compared to WWE. She then elaborated on the differences in detail. She heaped praise on her former colleagues and top superstars, admitting that they create extraordinary moments and connect with the fans in a special manner.

However, Renee explained why she would still give an edge to AEW in this comparison. She was quoted as saying:

"But I think being able to see AEW come in and then like truly disrupt that space and really see people like my husband, for example. We saw him move over from WWE to AEW. Now seeing Keith Lee just jump over there, CM Punk is there, and we now have Jay White at AEW, so there are just so many different names in different opportunities for people to be there. Also, on the other side, some of the greener talent that has come in has grown leaps and bounds."

Renee also went on to talk about the likes of Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, and MJF, crediting them for carving out their own niche in the pro-wrestling world. She also mentioned potential flaws in AEW but still asserted its superiority as a professional wrestling promotion.

"I feel like they are more of that homegrown talent within AEW. And it is really cool to see them all thriving. With a new company, of course, there are things, there are going to be some hiccups, there are going to be some roadblocks along the way. Not saying that everything is perfect, but I think in terms of opportunity and in terms of people having and a show just being professional wrestling, it's AEW," she concluded.

You can watch the full interview below:

Make your voices heard in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards as you vote for your favorite wrestlers by clicking HERE.

New updates on Cody Rhodes' potential return to WWE

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Riddle couldn't win tonight but he and Randy Orton are leading the race for 'Tag Team of the Year'. Can Lucha Bros dethrone them to win it all? You decide!



#SKWrestlingAwards #WWE Voting at bit.ly/3oO8qN7 can give you a chance to meet Rob Van Dam!Riddle couldn't win tonight but he and Randy Orton are leading the race for 'Tag Team of the Year'. Can Lucha Bros dethrone them to win it all? You decide! #WWE Chamber Voting at bit.ly/3oO8qN7 can give you a chance to meet Rob Van Dam!Riddle couldn't win tonight but he and Randy Orton are leading the race for 'Tag Team of the Year'. Can Lucha Bros dethrone them to win it all? You decide!#SKWrestlingAwards #WWE #WWEChamber https://t.co/670484qsAx

One of the most surprising news stories in the last few days confirmed the departure of Cody and Brandi Rhodes from AEW.

Soon after their AEW exit, several reports started speculating about his potential WWE return. Many reports have suggested that he is close to agreeing to a deal with his former company.

Additional backstage details claim that Brandi Rhodes' will not be accompany her husband should Cody decide to go to AEW's biggest rival. It is also being reported that Vince McMahon has big plans for the second-generation star.

If Rhodes can't be used in a match at WrestleMania, he might make a surprise appearance on RAW after 'Mania.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Anirudh B