WWE Rumor Roundup: New updates on backstage plans to bring back Cody Rhodes, two big surprises planned for WrestleMania 

Today's compilation includes huge updates on Cody Rhodes' potential return to Vince McMahon's promotion and the big surprises planned for WrestleMania 38. Additionally, there could be a bizarre addition to the big match at Elimination Chamber.

#5 Backstage plans for Cody Rhodes' big WWE return

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes have left All Elite Wrestling. As soon as the news was made public, several fans started speculating about Cody's return to WWE.

The latest reports suggest that Vince McMahon wants The American Nightmare back in his promotion and plans to give him a huge push. He is seemingly going to be a great deal as McMahon loves the idea of signing his rival promotion's co-founder and EVP.

Wade Keller of PWTorch said their deal is in the works.

"Cody and WWE haven't confirmed it but Cody is going to WWE and he's going to get a big push. Vince McMahon is going to treat this as a big deal. Everybody I talked to thinks Vince loves the idea of acquiring a co-founder and EVP and, you know, main event wrestler," said Keller.

Many were curious about Brandi Rhodes' future since the couple's AEW exit. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has stated that she won't be accompanying her husband in his return to his former company. Although she is still determined to win gold in wrestling, it is uncertain if her future will be in WWE.

"Per multiple sources, Brandi Rhodes is not expected to join her husband in WWE. This is not to imply her wrestling career is over, as Rhodes just revealed to SI that she is determined to win championship gold in wrestling. Obviously, that won't happen any time soon in AEW, but she could still wrestle elsewhere. And after working as AEW's chief brand officer, the talented Rhodes will continue to find success wherever she goes," reported Justin Barrasso.

Multiple sources have stated that Cody Rhodes is expected to make his way back to WWE after six years. There are several huge feuds that await him in the company, including Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

If the aforementioned deal goes through, he would be the first AEW star to join WWE, which would be a huge deal considering he was the brains behind creating the global juggernaut's biggest rival in the pro-wrestling business.

