5 biggest potential feuds for Cody Rhodes in WWE – Statement against Roman Reigns; former world champions tap into history 

As confirmed earlier today, Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi have left AEW. The two were integral in forming the company that posed a direct competition to WWE – an occurrence that has happened for the first time in decades.

Their departure instantly gave rise to speculation about Cody’s potential return to Vince McMahon’s promotion. He has a history there that dates back generations. Thus, it isn’t a far-fetched fantasy to expect a groundbreaking return sooner rather than later.

In this list, we look at some of the biggest possible feuds for Cody Rhodes when he returns to WWE. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently one of the best heels in the entire pro-wrestling business. His recent character work has made most fans question why WWE forced him to remain a babyface for so long. In the words of the Tribal Chief, he is in 'God Mode' right now and the biggest target for anyone in the entire promotion.

Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE will be perfect if he goes straight after the face of the company. His previous run was underwhelming, but now, he will come back after revolutionizing the entire business. He can look anyone in the eye and tell them that he didn’t need anyone’s help to immortalize his name in the pro-wrestling world. Imagine if he did that while standing across from WWE’s biggest star.

Moreover, it would be a safe booking decision as even if Cody Rhodes loses against Reigns, it would hardly affect his credibility. The Universal Champion could pick up a victory with another unclean finish that would help in three important ways.

First, Cody will remain a part of the championship picture as he will have a legitimate reason to come for the title once again. Second, WWE will get to make a statement by having Reigns beat one of the biggest names from their rival promotion without affecting the wrestler’s reputation.

Lastly, the creative team won’t have to build Cody Rhodes right from scratch. And frankly, it is not required. Since leaving WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes has traveled the world, built his legacy in the independent circuit across borders, and spearheaded the creation of WWE’s biggest competition in years. He has the right to walk into the biggest matches, should he decide to return to WWE.

While we are at it, it is worth mentioning that the WWE creative team should avoid making a blunder by booking Cody Rhodes weakly after his return. This is a star that they can use to make a strong statement. Cody can work as both a babyface and a heel in a storyline with the Head of the Table, and fans will be excited to see them share a ring.

The mere curiosity surrounding how the American Nightmare will be booked against Roman Reigns in WWE is bound to draw more eyeballs towards the product. Vince McMahon could turn the tide if he signs Cody to make him the first AEW superstar to move to WWE.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes has money written all over it, and with the right booking, this feud could be one of the most memorable in pro-wrestling history.

