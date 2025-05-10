5 Mistakes Tony Khan must avoid at AEW Beach Break

The upcoming week will witness the return of a popular AEW TV special: Beach Break. The upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Collision are all set to be high-stakes affairs, as AEW continues to build towards its next major pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2025.

Several intriguing matches have been announced for the TV specials, which will air on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively. The last few weeks have been quite eventful in All Elite Wrestling from a storytelling perspective, and Tony Khan would be eager to carry on that momentum.

However, there are certain booking blunders Khan must not commit to ensure that the Beach Break TV Special becomes a success. In this article, let's look at five mistakes Tony Khan must avoid at AEW Beach Break.

#5. Ricochet must squash Zach Gowen

In the latest episode of Collision, Ricochet battled Angelico. After winning the bout, The One and Only decided to direct his attention toward former WWE star Zach Gowen, who was present at ringside with his family.

As the security tried to get involved, Ricochet lost his cool. The Future of Flight destroyed all the guards before Gowen got involved. He was not too pleased with the interference of the 42-year-old star, as he brutalized Zach Gowen in the middle of the ring.

Ricochet also took away the veteran's prosthetic leg, generating more heat from the audience. The two stars are now set to lock horns on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, where The One and Only must walk out with a victory.

Tony Khan must not allow the former WWE star to get much offense in this match. Ricochet must annihilate his opponent in this contest and walk out with a convincing win.

The One and Only must not let Gowen get any moments to shine in this contest. If Tony resorts to doing a 50/50 booking in this match, it won't do good to either star. Meanwhile, a dominant victory against a sympathetic babyface would make fans despise Ricochet even more.

#4. Britt Baker must return during the AEW Women's World Title Eliminator

Britt Baker has been away from in-ring competition since November 2024. The Doctor can still contribute significantly to the AEW women's division, and Tony Khan would be eager to capitalize on her potential.

In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Toni Storm will compete in an AEW Women's World Title Eliminator four-way match. The Timeless Superstar will go to war with a returning Skye Blue and two unrevealed challengers in this contest. It would be the perfect opportunity for Britt Baker to return and reclaim her spot in the women's division.

While she may not win the contest, a good showing in this match would allow The D.M.D. to resume her AEW career with a bang. It could also help solidify her as a potential contender for Toni Storm's title.

With Mariah May rumored to leave All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan desperately needs to inject some more star power into the AEW women's division. Bringing back a well-recognized talent like Baker could be a step in that direction.

#3. The Hurt Syndicate-MJF story must get a conclusion

Since losing to Hangman Page at Revolution 2025, MJF has been actively trying to join The Hurt Syndicate. The Salt of The Earth has done everything possible to impress the faction, but he has not been able to gain Bobby Lashley's trust.

While MVP and Shelton Benjamin are open to MJF joining their group, The All Mighty has actively shown resistance to that idea. In the latest episode of Dynamite, The Devil brutally attacked Top Flight to grab the attention of Lashley, who had told Maxwell that he must "hurt people" if he intended to join The Hurt Syndicate.

At AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Bobby Lashley will make his decision regarding MJF's future with The Syndicate. Tony Khan must not drag this storyline any further, and fans should get a clear picture of The Devil's alliance with the villainous group.

The former WWE Champion must not put any more conditions against MJF, as it would possibly reduce fans' interest in this storyline. Whether he decides to join forces with The Salt of The Earth or if he turns down MJF yet again, The All Mighty must give a final answer to the former AEW World Champion on this week's Dynamite.

If Lashley rejects The Wolf of Wrestling, it would motivate the young star to put together his own group and hunt down The Syndicate.

#2. Hangman Page and Will Ospreay must not win

In the latest episode of Dynamite, Will Ospreay and Hangman Page had a verbal back-and-forth. The duo was then confronted by The Don Callis Family, which laid down a challenge for a bout between the two sides.

The two finalists of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 2025 will clash against Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. While it would be a difficult task to best the super team of Ospreay and Page, Tony Khan must hand over the victory to The Don Callis Family in this contest.

Losing against Alexander and Takeshita would further create more tensions between The Aerial Assassin and The Anxious Millennial Cowboy. It would cause a divide between the AEW fanbase, which would find it difficult to pick between the two babyfaces at Double or Nothing 2025.

The Don Callis Family's credibility will also skyrocket if it manages to conquer the two biggest babyfaces of the promotion.

#1. Jon Moxley must score a clean win over Samoa Joe

At AEW Dynamite: Spring Break Thru, The Opps dethroned The Death Riders to become the new AEW World Trios Champions. Samoa Joe made Jon Moxley pass out in this contest to earn a win for his team.

The Death Riders members have actively tried to hunt down The Opps ever since the latter captured the prestigious title. At Dynamite: Beach Break, The Purveyor of Violence will lock horns with Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Championship.

While the bout is expected to be an excellent affair, The One True King must silence his doubters by taking down The Destroyer convincingly without external interference.

Tony Khan must let Jon Moxley walk out with a clean victory in this bout. The Purveyor of Violence must beat Joe fair and square and solidify himself as a worthy champion.

It would be the perfect way for The One True King to redeem himself after he was forced to pass out by The Samoan Submission Machine a few weeks ago. Samoa Joe's credibility will also remain unaffected if he goes down fighting against The Death Riders' leader.

