5 Most hyped title changes in AEW history

AEW is coming off the heels of their latest pay-per-view in Full Gear 2021. The event saw the culmination of the Hangman Page storyline as he defeated Kenny Omega to win the AEW World Championship. It was just the latest in a series of well-built chases done by the company that has concluded in the right way.

All Elite Wrestling is set to enter its third year of existence. Their success relies on several aspects, including intricate storytelling that has crafted compelling stories with a beginning, middle, and end.

The promotion's titles have been booked to perfection, with each champion feeling better than the last by the end of their reigns with the gold.

Whether it be the top prize or the AEW Women's Championship, the company has hyped title changes well in advance to the point of being predictable.

However, the fans came away pleased because of how well they had laid the groundwork beforehand. In this article, let's take a look at the five most hyped title changes in AEW history.

#5 Darby Allin winning the TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear 2020

The TNT Championship is currently the youngest title in AEW until the TBS Champion is finally crowned in January. The championship has seen several opposing views before it was ever revealed. Cody Rhodes won the tournament to become the first champion and instituted the open challenge that has defined its existence.

Following Cody's brutal feud with Brodie Lee, Rhodes was now a two-time TNT Champion and wanted to allow a man he has plenty of history with to be his next challenger.

Darby Allin made his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest 2019 in a 20-minute time limit draw. The contest put Allin's name on the map and set the groundwork for a rivalry that elevated the young star further.

At Full Gear 2020, Darby Allin was challenged for the TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes. Following two losses and the previous draw, Darby finally got the monkey off his back when he rolled Cody up and won the TNT Championship. The moment felt fulfilling for fans who had watched Darby's journey from that debut match to the biggest win of his career.

Edited by Alan John