5 most overused moves in AEW

AEW currently has one of the most impressive rosters in the pro wrestling industry. From veterans like Chris Jericho to younger wrestlers like Darby Allin, the company's long list of talented performers is nearly endless.

Part of the joy of watching the promotion from week to week is seeing the innovative matches they produce. As each performer uses their unique wrestling style, the weekly bouts fans are always fresh and exciting.

However, certain moves that were once devastating have begun to be used on a near regular basis. Unfortunately, such an over-reliance has undermined how devastating the tactics once were.

With that being said, let's look at the five moves that AEW wrestlers vastly overuse.

#5. Nonstop superkicks are a regular in AEW now

Perhaps the most commonly-used move in pro wrestling right now, a superkick has the same standard as a dropkick nowadays. The move definitely looks like a brutal hit, but it barely puts opponents down anymore.

Superkicks have come a long way since the days of Shawn Michaels' Sweet Chin Music. Instead of being an incredible finisher as it once was, the move now lacks the impact it had whenever HBK hit it.

After Since Michaels' retirement, groups like The Young Bucks have popularized the superkick again. For how often it's used, though, it's a maneuver that's about as remarkable as a clothesline now.

