×
Create
Notifications

5 most overused moves in AEW

Some moves are drastically overused in All Elite Wrestling today
Some moves are drastically overused in All Elite Wrestling today
Richard Chachowski
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Jan 15, 2022 04:38 PM IST
Listicle

AEW currently has one of the most impressive rosters in the pro wrestling industry. From veterans like Chris Jericho to younger wrestlers like Darby Allin, the company's long list of talented performers is nearly endless.

Part of the joy of watching the promotion from week to week is seeing the innovative matches they produce. As each performer uses their unique wrestling style, the weekly bouts fans are always fresh and exciting.

$3 $3 $3

However, certain moves that were once devastating have begun to be used on a near regular basis. Unfortunately, such an over-reliance has undermined how devastating the tactics once were.

With that being said, let's look at the five moves that AEW wrestlers vastly overuse.

#5. Nonstop superkicks are a regular in AEW now

Perhaps the most commonly-used move in pro wrestling right now, a superkick has the same standard as a dropkick nowadays. The move definitely looks like a brutal hit, but it barely puts opponents down anymore.

Superkicks have come a long way since the days of Shawn Michaels' Sweet Chin Music. Instead of being an incredible finisher as it once was, the move now lacks the impact it had whenever HBK hit it.

After Since Michaels' retirement, groups like The Young Bucks have popularized the superkick again. For how often it's used, though, it's a maneuver that's about as remarkable as a clothesline now.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी