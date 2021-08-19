5 observations from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (August 18, 2021)

This week's episode of Dynamite emanated from the city of Houston, Texas, but the stars of AEW turned the heat up even higher.

The crowd in H-Town was definitely ready for the AEW product, and got behind most of the matches on the card - chanting basically all night long. It definitely added to the atmosphere of the evening. There was a little something for everyone who considers themselves an AEW fan.

Having said that, let's take a look at five things that stuck out on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite:

#1 Sting may not look the same, but he still looked pretty good for a guy in his 60's

DOUBLE SCORPION DEATHLOCK!!!!! HAS THIS BEEN DONE?!?!?!?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/c5YHEVIfjW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021

Sting took part in his first match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, and the entire thing just lit up the house. Despite the fact that he may be older, Sting is still one of the most charismatic performers in the history of pro wrestling.

He can tell a story in the ring so well, that he still commands the crowd. The old dog whipped out a few new tricks, as he not only did a double deathdrop, but he also did a double scorpion deathlock as well.

This is a great way to use Sting. He gives Darby Allin a great rub, and can pick his spots as far as whatever physical stress he wants to endure while he's in AEW. If done right? He may have one more really good run left in him.

#2 Sammy Guevara came off like the King of Houston

Sammy Guevara, wrestling in his hometown of Clutch City, came through with a clutch performance. Showing a little bit of blood and guts in his own right, he may have stolen the show in front of his Texas brethren.

Not only did Sammy get engaged on AEW Dynamite, but he also put on one heck of a show in the ring. In a match that looked certain to go the other way, Guevara grabbed a victory over Shawn Spears in this grudge match. Then he rode off into the sunset.

#3 The Young Bucks make great heels

Matt and Nick Jackson are great fan favorites, but they're much better as villains.

The Bucks have a wonderful knack for coming off as snotty little punks when they want to. This current run alongside an equally effective Kenny Omega and other members of the Elite has been a good fit for them.

They have been called 'the best tag team in the world' for so long now that it only makes sense that they would portray cocky heels. So far, so good, as the AEW faithful are salivating for the day when they finally lose those World Tag Team titles.

#4 Brian Cage needs to finish his feud with Team Taz and move on to the AEW title picture

Hopefully once Brian Cage finishes off Ricky Starks, AEW will elevate him to the main event scene. We don't need to see him go against Will Hobbs or Hook. Those guys are beneath him in terms of star power at the moment.

Cage should finish off this sparring match with his former faction in quick fashion, and then move on to facing guys like Jon Moxley, Adam Page, and Kenny Omega. He has top-of-the-card talent... So he should be put in his rightful place at the top of the card.

#5 The Chris Jericho vs. MJF main event was extremely entertaining

MJF will never be accused of being a terrific technical wrestler, and some could argue that Jericho may be a step slower these days. But this match brought out the best in both men. One of the highlights of the match was when MJF took one of the AEW cameras and shot himself flipping off the audience... live on TNT.

As far as Jericho is concerned? Despite not being able to use the Judas Effect, he played all his classic hits in this battle. He threw in a Lionsault, the Walls of Jericho and a top-rope hurricanrana.

From the top 🧨 #AWEDynamite pic.twitter.com/FjWlYMuI1h — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021

In the end, it wasn't enough. MJF was able to make Jericho tap out to the Salt of the Earth armbar after a closely contested match-up. This may not the end of this already long-running feud. These two could have a final blow-off match at some point, where 'Le Champion' puts an exclamation point on this rivalry to end it all for good.

Once again, AEW Dynamite delivered an excellent show. Two hours of solid action and storytelling that helped progress some key angles as we head toward ALL OUT.

And with what looks to be a very intriguing Rampage episode on Friday night? It will be interesting to see where things go from here.

