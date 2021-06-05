Another week, another bombshell reveal from AEW. Andrade El Idolo made his debut on AEW Dynamite tonight, aligning himself with Vickie Guerrero.

With both Mark Henry and Lio Rush appearing for the company at Double or Nothing, fans weren't expecting AEW to bring out another big name tonight. It goes to show, expect the unexpected.

Andrade left WWE back in March after requesting his release from the company. Since then, he's set up a match with Kenny Omega for AAA in just a few months, but that's about all we've seen from him. Now, with Andrade officially being All Elite, the possibilities are endless.

Now, considering the fact we're going to see Andrade face Kenny Omega at AAA TripleMania XXIX in August for the AAA Mega Championship, The Belt Collector will be omitted from this list. With that being said, let's kick off this list of 5 opponents for Andrade in AEW.

#5 AEW's Orange Cassidy

Okay, so this is billed around pretty much one moment. But let's explore this a little bit. Orange Cassidy has proven himself to be one of the most exciting wrestlers on AEW's roster. Without a doubt, the man is one of the most popular, and for good reason.

He's a unique personality pretty much based around a sense of calm and...trainquility. Tranquilo?

Tranquilo

All jokes aside, these two could pull off a phenomenal feud. Not just because of their in-ring ability, either. They're both dripping in charisma, and can pull a lot of emotion out of a crowd without uttering a word. With Orange Cassidy coming off of Double or Nothing nearly walking away with the AEW World Championship, his stock has never been higher.

Let's capitalize on that and keep him in upper-tier feuds, and what better way to do that than to face off against Andrade El Idolo?

