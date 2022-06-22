5 opponents that would have been a better fit for Jon Moxley at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley heads into this week's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event looking to capture the Interim AEW World title against wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Their long-awaited dream match will culminate in the World Title Series set by Tony Khan after CM Punk announced that an injury would bee keeping him out of action indefinitely. Hiroshi Tanahashi has emerged in what appeared to be a championship challenge for Forbidden Door laid down by Punk.

However, due to the match not being made official prior to the champ's injury, the Ace of NJPW found himself having to face Hirooki Goto at Dominion to earn the opportunity. Moxley, on the other hand, was selected by AEW to contend against the winner of a Casino Battle Royal, eventually won by Kyle O'Reilly.

Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi has been set for the Interim AEW World title at Forbidden Door, in a dream match touted by many for some time. But let's take a look at five other opponents who probably would have been better able to challenge for the world title against Mox.

#5 Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is in the midst of a feud with Jon Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club

The inaugural AEW World champion, Chris Jericho, is in the midst of a feud against Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club. Moxley's stable of Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and William Regal embroiled themselves in an already raging war between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, culminating in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.Despite losing to JAS at the Vegas event, Moxley has been forced to shift focus to prepare for a world title shot against Hiroshi Tanahashi. That's where the argument can be made that the Interim title match would have been better served as an All-Elite affair, despite the cross-promoted nature of the Forbidden Door.

Both men have represented NJPW previously as standout Gaijin performers in the past decade, with Jericho and Moxley even holding Intercontinental and US gold respectively during their time in Japan. Perhaps a world title rematch between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho would have been the better avenue, given their history, their status within the promotion, and their intense ongoing feud.

#4 Cesaro

Cesaro is a free agent after leaving WWE earlier this year

Cesaro has been a free agent for months since leaving WWE, with the feeling that he has far more to give than what he has thus far been allowed.

Cesaro and Moxley share a lengthy history thanks to their time in WWE, where they faced each other on numerous occasions. Seeing Cesaro make his debut to challenge Jon Moxley for the Interim world title would have been a sight to behold for AEW and NJPW fans alike at Forbidden Door.

Not only will it excite fans to see the former WWE Superstar make his debut in the promotion, but New Japan fans too as it opens the opportunity for the Swiss Superman to perform in Japan, especially with the G1 Climax coming so soon.

Beyond all that, Cesaro is an immensely talented wrestler and any clash with Jon Moxley would guarantee a violent, gruelling contest sure to have fans on the edge of their seats. It's a shame he isn't a world title challenger at Forbidden Door.

#3 Jay White

Thus far, Forbidden Door remains without an announced match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Jay White.

The Switchblade has been heavily involved in the build-up to Forbidden Door since its reveal, where he interrupted the official announcement. While it looks as though he will be involved in some way with the event, presumably against both or either Adam Cole and Hangman Page.

The thought couldn't be helped that it would have been better for NJPW's current top guy challenge for the Interim AEW title.

Especially given the fact that New Japan have one of their own belt on the line, maybe it would have made sense to give the opportunitiy to their best representative with the best chance of bringing the gold home.

#2 Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega took an extended hiatus from wrestling immediately following his AEW world title loss to Hangman Page back in November 2021. Fans have yet to see the Cleaner emerge ever since, and the longer his absence goes on, the more eager the audience gets to see the former Bullet Club leader return.

Forbidden Door feels like the perfect opportunity for the former world champion to make his return, given his history with New Japan. Although fans may yet see Omega make a comeback at the Chicago event, it would have been quite the spectacle if Tony Khan had booked Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley to battle for the Interim belt.

It would have made sense for two of NJPW's premier foreign talents, and former All-Elite world champions to once more vy for the belt at the Forbidden Door event. They've proven themselves to be not only top stars in the promotion they represent, but excellent dance partners for each other in their three previous clashes.

#1 Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada is expected to miss Forbidden Door

It would appear New Japan's Rainmaker may not be scheduled to appear at the Forbidden Door event, having lost his World Heavyweight title to Jay White at Dominion. Hangman Page had called the former world champion out prior to the Switchblade's ascension at the event, but this past week's AEW Dynamite indicates that his focus will be on the new champion at Forbidden Door.

What a shame that it wasn't Kazuchika Okada that walked through down the tunnel to challenge CM Punk originally. Fans could have been treated to a clash between Jon Moxley and NJPW's franchise player, a true spectacle of the Forbidden Door concept.

A clash for the Interim title would have been the first time the pair have stood opposite one another inside the ring, having previously tagged together in the Japanese promotion.

