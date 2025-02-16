5 opponents for Toni Storm after AEW Grand Slam 2025

Toni Storm scripted history at AEW Grand Slam 2025. The Timeless star defeated Mariah May to win her record-setting fourth AEW Women's World Championship.

Ad

Storm's last reign as champion was quite memorable and lasted for 281 days. The former Rockstar will certainly hope to surpass her previous run as the Women's World Champion by conquering some new stars

It would be intriguing to see how Tony Khan books the 29-year-old champion in the future. In this article, let's look at five opponents who Toni Storm could face next.

#5. Megan Bayne could target Toni Storm

Megan Bayne is the newest addition to the AEW women's division. The Megasus made her much-awaited debut at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, participating in the Casino Gauntlet match.

Ad

Trending

The 26-year-old performer had an impressive showing in this contest, overshadowing names like Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Julia Hart. However, Bayne could not take home the victory, as Toni Storm sneakily pinned Julia Hart to become the new number one contender.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Greek Goddess might still be furious over The Timeless One stealing her title opportunity. Megan Bayne has assaulted top stars like Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander in the past couple of weeks, and Toni Storm could be the next individual on her radar.

The newest AEW debutant could emerge as Storm's first challenger for her championship. While she may not win the belt, a good showing against the New Zealand-born star could help elevate the Greek Goddess.

Ad

#4. Mariah May could ask Toni Storm for a rematch

The match between Toni Storm and Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam was a highly competitive affair. Ultimately, it was The Timeless star who emerged victorious in this encounter.

It was not a convincing victory, as Storm used the Small Package maneuver to pin The Fighting Princess. The Glamour will be frustrated about losing her title in this manner, prompting her to demand a rematch at Revolution 2025.

Ad

It could be the final clash of the Storm vs. May trilogy, where the former NXT UK Women's Champion will finally put down her arch-nemesis for good. After concluding her rivalry with her former protege, Toni Storm could move on to other opponents.

#3. Saraya could return to challenge The Timeless star

Saraya is one of the biggest names in the AEW women's division. The Anti-Diva has been away from in-ring competition for quite some time. The former WWE Divas Champion last wrestled on television in October 2024 on Dynamite.

Ad

Having been absent for months, The Mysterious Raven-Haired Lady could make her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion with a bang. Saraya could come back to battle Toni Storm, who was her protege a few years back.

The two stars did clash for the AEW Women's World Title on the August 21, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The encounter did not have much hype, as its build was overshadowed by the ongoing conflict between The Timeless Superstar and The Fighting Princess.

Ad

While Saraya could not defeat Toni Storm last year, she could redeem herself by cutting short the fourth World title reign of former ally.

#2. Indi Hartwell could make her AEW debut to challenge her fellow Australian star

Indi Hartwell's WWE release in November 2024 stunned many fans. The Australian star was among the most popular talents during her time in NXT, and the sky seemed like the limit for her on the main roster.

Ad

Hartwell's 90-day non-compete clause has seemingly come to an end, meaning she is now open to signing with any top wrestling promotion. The 28-year-old star recently took to X/Twitter to share an update about her new theme song, further dropping hints of her potential return to the squared circle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former protege of Johnny Gargano could create a buzz by showing up in All Elite Wrestling in the coming weeks. To make matters interesting, Hartwell could confront Toni Storm in her debut appearance.

The Timeless star would be impressed by Hartwell's confidence and grant her a title match. While she is unlikely to win the prestigious contest, Indi Hartwell could establish herself as a legitimate threat by testing Storm's limits in her first-ever match in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

#1. Mercedes Mone could set her sights on the AEW Women's World Championship

At AEW Grand Slam 2025, Mercedes Mone defeated Harley Cameron to retain her AEW TBS Championship. The CEO has held the prestigious title for nearly a year and doesn't seem to be losing her championship any time soon.

Tony Khan could take a massive risk by picking The Boss as the next opponent for Toni Storm. Mone vs. Storm is arguably the most marquee match in the AEW women's division, and TK might be tempted to pull the trigger on their feud.

Ad

Mercedes Mone has a lot of momentum by her side, and it is high time she moves into the World Title picture. The CEO could interrupt the Timeless star on the upcoming episode of Dynamite to set up a potential title vs. title match down the line.

It would be very difficult to correctly predict the winner of this contest, which further adds to the intrigue of this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback