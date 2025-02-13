Indi Hartwell makes major announcement following WWE release in November

Former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell recently took to social media to make a big announcement. The 28-year-old was released from the Stamford-based promotion in November last year.

Indi Hartwell has been a part of the pro wrestling world since 2016. She joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019 and went on to make a huge name for herself by winning several titles, including the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Candice LeRae.

Since getting released from WWE last year, Hartwell hasn't performed inside the squared circle. However, the 28-year-old's in-ring return might just be around the corner as she recently took to X/Twitter to announce that her new theme song by the Downstait Band was scheduled to release this Friday on Valentine's Day. In her post, Indi wrote that she was extremely excited about her new theme.

"My new entrance music by @DownstaitBand is out this Friday on Valentine’s Day. I’m so excited," she wrote.

Indi Hartwell said she was excited to get her confidence back after WWE release

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Indi Hartwell said that she felt a 90-day non-compete clause after her WWE release was necessary to process everything.

Hartwell also mentioned that she was excited to get her confidence back and be in control of her emotions ahead of her possible run on the independent circuit.

"I know some people feel differently about the 90 days, but I feel the 90 days was good to have because when you lose your job, you can’t just think of something straight away. You need that time to go through everything. I went through all the emotions and talked to people and got advice from people. There are a lot of people helping me. I’m just excited to get my confidence back and be in control. I saw Matt Cardona tweeted about being independent means that everything is in your control, whether that is success or failure. I’m excited to be in control of things now," she said.

It remains to be seen what Indi Hartwell has planned for her future in professional wrestling.

