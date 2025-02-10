Released WWE Superstar shares honest opinion on 90-day non-compete clause

A former WWE Superstar recently became a free agent after serving her 90-day waiting period. She was released from her contract with the Stamford-based company in October 2024.

A 90-day non-compete clause is a provision in a wrestler's contract with a company that prevents them from working for any rival promotion for three months following their departure. Former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell recently shared an interesting take on the much-talked-about legal clause.

During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Indi Hartwell stated that the 90-day legally mandated waiting period was a good thing to have. She acknowledged that others could disagree with her take, but she pointed out that a person needs time to go through emotions after losing their job. The Aussie also shared her experience following her shocking release last year.

Trending

"I know some people feel differently about the 90 days, but I feel the 90 days was good to have because when you lose your job, you can’t just think of something straight away. You need that time to go through everything. I went through all the emotions and talked to people and got advice from people. There are a lot of people helping me. I’m just excited to get my confidence back and be in control. I saw Matt Cardona tweeted about being independent means that everything is in your control, whether that is success or failure. I’m excited to be in control of things now," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

You can check out the entire podcast below:

Former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell set for in-ring return

Indi Hartwell's last in-ring appearance came a week before her release. The pre-taped SmackDown match aired hours after her departure from the promotion. Unfortunately, she suffered a loss in her final WWE match. Hartwell had teamed up with Candice LeRae to face Bayley and Naomi.

The Aussie is set to return to the wrestling ring next month. Renegades of Wrestling recently announced that Indi Hartwell would compete in her hometown of Melbourne on March 9 at the Northcote Theatre.

Expand Tweet

Indi Hartwell recently revealed that she was back in wrestling training. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former WWE Superstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback