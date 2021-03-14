5 possible AEW Double or Nothing 2021 matches

Now that AEW Revolution has come and gone, all eyes have moved onto AEW's next landmark pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing. AEW Double or Nothing will emanate from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida on May 30, 2021.

.@AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday, May 30 at @DailysPlace in Jacksonville, FL. Ticketing on-sale info will be released at a later date.#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HWMvum0eIQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

The event has a huge amount of significance to All Elite Wrestling, as the first Double or Nothing in 2019 was AEW's inaugural event as a promotion. Therefore, two years later, there is a high amount of expectation regarding what the card will hold on what is traditionally one of AEW's biggest shows of the year.

Let's take a closer look at 5 possible matches that could take place at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

#5 Hikaru Shida vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D (AEW Women's World Championship)

Will Britt Baker finally become AEW Women's World Champion at Double or Nothing?

AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida is the longest reigning champion of any kind in All Elite Wrestling's short history. In fact, it was at Double or Nothing in 2020 where Shida defeated Nyla Rose to capture the the AEW Women's World Championship. The rest is history.

We hear from your newly crowned #AEW Women's World Champion - @shidahikaru!

Watch the Double or Nothing replay NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/KaNJPgez0C — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2020

Since then, Hikaru Shida has defended her AEW Women's World Championship against a variety of challengers including Penelope Ford, Thunder Rosa, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Abadon and Ryo Mizunami.

However, during the entirety of this historic title reign, there is one AEW wrestler who has not challenged for Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Since turning heel at the beginning of 2020, Britt Baker has risen in popularity, becoming one of the most entertaining acts in the entire AEW women's division. Frankly, it's almost astounding that Britt Baker is yet to hold the AEW Women's World Championship. All Elite Wrestling's resident dentist was at one point positioned to be the face of women's wrestling in AEW as the top female babyface. However, fans didn't take to Baker in that role.

Instead, Britt Baker became an arrogant role model character and her career has flourished ever since.

Perhaps after being the AEW Women's World Champion for close to one full year, now is the time for Hikaru Shida to drop the championship. Considering the fantastic work that Britt Baker has done over the past 12 months, it certainly feels like it's finally her time to become the AEW Women's World Champion.

