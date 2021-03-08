AEW Revolution Results: Chaotic end to title match; WWE Legend revealed as big signing

It's time for AEW Revolution, folks. All Elite Wrestling's first PPV of the year was headlined by the "most dangerous match in the promotion" as Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. The AEW Tag Titles were also on the line, as The Young Bucks put the gold up against Chris Jericho and MJF.

All that and more took place on this highly anticipated PPV. The first match of the night was on the Buy In, as Dr. Britt Baker was originally going to team with Rebel to take on Thunder Rosa and Riho. Unfortunately, Rebel was hurt, forcing a substitution. Baker came in with one heck of a swap, though, introducing one of the competitors from the AEW Women's World Eliminator Tournament.

Maki Itoh was the one to replace Rebel and introduced herself to the crowd with a song. Itoh got a lot of shine on the Buy In, and hopefully, it was a sign of things to come for the former idol. Dr. Britt Baker got the win when Rebel caught Thunder Rosa with a crutch to the skull.

We kicked the night off with the AEW World Tag Team Title match. The Young Bucks found themselves in an incredibly personal feud with The Inner Circle as of late, with Chris Jericho and MJF attacking their father. Tonight, they looked to put Le Champion and MJF away.

Chris Jericho and MJF continue to taunt The AEW World Tag Team Champions

AEW World Tag Team Titles: Chris Jericho and MJF w/Wardlow vs The Young Bucks (c)

The Bucks rushed their challengers, hammering Jericho and MJF and taking them to the floor for a pair of suicide dives. Inside the ring, we saw stereo sharpshooters, as MJF and Jericho reached for one another preventing themselves from tapping out.

Advertisement

Nick Jackson's feet were held on the apron by MJF, allowing Jericho to rock him with the triangle dropkick. As Jericho distracted referee Aubrey Edwards, MJF and Wardlow went to town on Nick. After taking a double flapjack, Nick was somehow able to get to his brother, and Matt Jackson came in like a house on fire.

A superkick fake allowed Matt to spike MJF with a DDT, but as he went to bounce off the ropes, Wardlow pulled them down, sending him tumbling to the floor. A double stalling suplex brought Matt down in the ring for a close two-count.

Matt finally got to his brother, and Nick Jackson lit up the challengers with a series of kicks. A running bulldog/clothesline combo took them both out. A slingshot Canadian Destroyer on MJF almost secured the win.

Advertisement

#NickJackson almost won it for the team!

Are you watching Revolution? There's still time to order!



Order #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/DF8bbyA8Ko — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

The Bucks held MJF in the corner for a Cheeky Nandos kick from Nick. Taking a page out of the book of the Motor City Machine Guns, a top rope neckbreaker/powerbomb combination took MJF down for another two-count.

MJF made it to Jericho, who was immediately waylayed by Matt Jackson. A Judas Effect was countered with a superkick, but The Meltzer Driver was stopped when MJF yanked Nick off the apron.

Jericho spiked Matt with a Tombstone Piledriver and locked Nick in the Walls of Jericho. Matt tagged in but met the same fate as his brother. He was able to counter, however, rolling under Jericho's leg and tossing him to the side. MJF was I next and planted Matt with a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall.

Another Meltzer Driver was countered as Jericho caught Nick with the Codebreaker. With Wardlow distracting the ref, Jericho rocked Matt with a bat to the back, and MJF hit the Heat Seeker. It still wasn't enough.

Nick tagged in, and the Bucks hit a pair of diving cross body splashes on their opponents. The inaugural AEW World Champion accidentally struck Wardlow with The Judas Effect, taking the big man out of the contest for good. The Lionsault was stopped with a pair of superkicks, and MJF broke up the pin after the Bucks hit the BTE Trigger.

Advertisement

MJF was battered with a superkick party, leaving him out cold. It was time to put Jericho away, as they looked for the Meltzer Driver once again. This time it connected, and Le Champion could just not kick out at AEW Revolution.

Results: The Young Bucks defeated Chris Jericho and MJF via pinfall at AEW Revolution.

Grade: B-

There were quite a lot of botches throughout the match, but overall another exciting championship bout from the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

1 / 8 NEXT