5 Possible endings to CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Championship match next week

Jon Moxley and CM Punk wasted no time getting physical on this week's AEW Dynamite. The Straightedge Superstar opened this week's House of the Dragon special edition and immediately set his sights on the Interim AEW World Champion.

Punk taunted The Purveyor of Violence with his trademark jabs, questioning the legitimacy of the latter's reign and his abilities compared to other Blackpool Combat Club members.

Moxley is not one to take the insults lying down, throwing a few verbal jabs of his own. It didn't take long for the two former WWE Superstars to throw down, brawling to the delight of the AEW audience, before they had to be separated by officials.

It seems that Tony Khan can no longer keep the wrestlers apart for too long and announced that the world title unification match would take place on next week's Dynamite. On that note, here are five possible finishes for the blockbuster main event.

#5. CM Punk wins to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion

CM Punk was poised to go on a lengthy reign with the world title before a foot injury put an unfortunate stop to another 'Summer of Punk.' While he was spending time on the shelf, Jon Moxley would win the tournament to be crowned the interim champion. Since then, he has proudly defended the title against all comers, including Brody King and Chris Jericho.

While Mox has carried the AEW flag admirably, it seems inevitable that the Chicago native will become the Undisputed World Champion when the two lock horns. There is a reason why Tony Khan didn't strip him of the belt, given how much of a draw he is.

#4. Jon Moxley turns heel and wins the Undisputed AEW World Championship

For the time being, both CM Punk and Jon Moxley are positioned as babyfaces, but the dynamic might soon change. The seeds were planted during last week's 'Quake by the Lake' edition of Dynamite.

After defeating Chris Jericho to retain the championship, the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked the BCC members before Punk made his triumphant return and fended them off.

Instead of showing his gratitude, however, The Purveyor of Violence stared down The Second City Saint before flipping him off and shoving him out of the way. Tensions continued to boil this week when Moxley and Punk engaged in a verbal duel.

Moxley is already an anti-hero of sorts with his brash attitude and violent tendecies. While Punk remains hugely popular with fans, AEW shouldn't divide the audience any further and go all in with a Moxley heel turn.

He could even influence the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club to turn heel as well, further stacking the deck against Punk. It would certainly be a huge cliffhanger and build intrigue for a rematch at All Out.

#3. The AEW World Championship match ends in no contest as it devolves into a brawl

There is certainly bad blood between Moxley and Punk if this week's Dynamite opening segment is any indication. Even with the world title unification on the line, there is no guarantee the two stars will keep things restricted within the squared circle.

The championship match could easily turn into a farce if they can't keep their emotions in check and end up brawling to a no-contest. Whether it's fighting at ringside or in the stands to cause a countout, a straight up wrestling contest seems unlikely when there is so much animosity on display.

It's also the perfect out for Tony Khan to book a rematch at All Out instead. Another possible scenario could be that Punk is still injured and needs more time to heal, therefore the no-contest finish could protect both stars.

#2. Hangman Page interferes in the AEW World Championship match

Jon Moxley wasn't the only AEW wrestler that CM Punk targeted in his promo. The world champion then challenged Hangman Page to a rematch of their Double or Nothing title bout. However, when The Anxious Millennial Cowboy didn't respond, the Chicago star called him a 'coward.'

Page wouldn't take this putdown lightly. Perhaps this could be a tease for the former Elite member to make his presence know during next week's main event title match. He could provide a distraction, causing Punk to lose the belt to Moxley and segue him into a rivalry with The Cowboy instead going into All Out.

#1. MJF returns and attacks both men

This is a long shot, but it would make for compelling television. MJF has been missing in action for the last two months since dropping his own pipebomb on AEW President Tony Khan.

At the time, he was the hottest wrestler in the company with his alleged walkout. It's about time Friedman makes his return and spoils the biggest match of the year.

It could set the internet ablaze and crank up the hype for All Out over the next few weeks. MJF is absolutely ready to be the AEW World Champion. As long as his issues with management have been worked out, it would make sense to insert him into the title picture and make it more unpredictable.

He also has a storied history with CM Punk and has previously challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship at All Out 2020. Hence, his inclusion makes sense.

