5 Possible finishes for Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam – Squash match, WWE legends to interfere, and more

Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black collide this Wednesday in one of the most anticipated matches on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City.

In their first encounter, which took place on the Homecoming edition, Black squashed Rhodes to make an emphatic AEW debut. The aftermath saw The American Nightmare deliver a retiremenbeforeech until Black surfaced to assault him, adding fuel to the fire.

The EVP of AEW then disappeared, citing a reality show commitment. Meanwhile, Black continued to enhance his sadistic persona and destroyed The Nightmare Family. He defeated Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and Dustin Rhodes.

Given the agony that these wrestlers suffered at the hands of Black, it made sense for Cody to return and seek vengeance. With their impending clash touted as Good vs. Evil, fans are excited to see what AEW has in store this Wednesday.

Without further ado, let's dive into five possible finishes for the match between Black and Rhodes on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

#5 Malakai Black squashes Cody Rhodes again on AEW Dynamite

There's no doubt Black is a force to be reckoned with, and AEW shouldn't drop the ball with him; at least not now. At this point, Black taking a loss could derail the momentum he's gained since his debut a few months ago.

There's a slight chance that the company might book Black to go over Cody again. It's possible that the match could be a squash, similar to their previous encounter.

Although it would end their feud, Black would emerge as a megastar. Let's be clear, Cody has nothing to gain or lose from this storyline.

#4 Hollywood actress Rosario Dawson assists Cody Rhodes in defeating Malakai Black

Hollywood star Rosario Dawson recently confronted Black and, in fact, jumped on his back to pave the way for Cody to initiate a brawl with his arch-rival.

One has to wonder why AEW put Dawson in the feud between Cody and Black. The American Nightmare could've himself come face-to-face with the former NXT Champion. Regardless, AEW may have planned a shocking swerve by having the Hollywood star help Cody overcome the wrath of Black.

AEW doesn't necessarily have to explain such a finish, given that they already have one when Dawson interjected into this rivalry in the first place. Booking such a finish would be a win-win situation. Not only will Cody even the score with Black, but the latter will also be protected as he won't have to take a clean loss.

