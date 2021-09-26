5 possible managers for Andrade in AEW

Following his AEW debut, Andrade El Idolo has impressively defeated two technical wrestlers, Matt Sydal and PAC.

Things got interesting in his match against PAC on the September 10 episode of Rampage. He surprisingly attacked his manager Chavo Guerrero after the match.

Despite helping Andrade secure a win over PAC, Chavo had something else coming.

After the contest, Guerrero was decked out by El Idolo for helping him during the match and was handed to The Lucha Bros. The tag-team wasted no time in beating up Guerrero. In the end, PAC put him in the brutalizer, leaving the Mexican bruised and battered.

Post this incident, Andrade tweeted, saying others should always follow his orders. He further went on to label himself as "The Kingpin."

In the following episode of Dynamite, he cut a chilling promo saying that Guerrero is not the boss. He also emphasized that he can beat PAC, or anyone else, all by himself.

As we wait to see what happens next in this intriguing storyline, here are five possible managers who could side with Andrade going forward.

#5 Konnan could side with Andrade

A former member of the nWo, WCW legend Konnan, a three-decade veteran of the business, was the manager of The Latin American Xchange (LAX) and currently serves as a member of the creative team in Impact Wrestling. He was also instrumental in getting WWE stalwart Rey Mysterio to WCW in the cruiserweight division.

On November 17, 2020, Konnan returned to TNT for the first time since 2001, when he appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite. During his appearance, Konnan reunited with former LAX members Santana and Ortiz.

With AEW supporting partnerships with other promotions, Konnan could become Andrade's manager. His guidance would help the Mexican pro wrestler's cause.

