5 possible reasons why Chris Jericho is not returning to WWE anytime soon

Chris Jericho is rolling back the years in AEW, producing some of the best work of his 30-year career recently. The current ROH World Champion is in excellent shape once again and is leading the Jericho Appreciation Society to great heights.

As one of the first recognizable household names to join the upstart company back in 2019, Jericho has gone from strength during his tenure. Despite spending the majority of his pro wrestling career in WWE, he will likely hang up his boots in AEW when all is said and done.

The last time Chris Jericho featured prominently in WWE was way back in 2017. He was part of a popular storyline with Kevin Owens, culminating in a disappointing United States Championship Match at WrestleMania 33.

It was clear that Y2J was no longer a main event attraction in the company during his previous stint. Now that he is five years older, there is no guarantee that he will be given a meaningful position upon a potential return to WWE. On that note, here are five possible reasons why Chris Jericho is not returning to his former company anytime soon.

#5. Chris Jericho just signed a new long-term contract with AEW

AEW announced this past week that Chris Jericho had committed his immediate future to the company beyond 2025. Not only will he continue to wrestle, but he will also become a producer, creative consultant, and mentor for younger talent in the promotion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently provided an update on Chris Jericho's contract extension:

"Chris Jericho signed a new contract with AEW through early January 2026 [the press release said December 2025 but it’s been confirmed it’s actually January 2026]. While figures were not available, his old deal was $3 million per year and he obviously got a raise, and given the timing, likely a good raise. This is not a contract extension."

Meltzer added:

"This past week he signed a new three-year contract with a higher dollar figure [we don’t know the raise but it is a bigger contract and obviously the biggest contract of his life] that goes into effect in January 2023, essentially ending his old deal one year earlier and starting a new contract at that point in time." [H/T WrestleTalk]

It seems like The Wizard has been rewarded for his instrumental role in AEW's success thus far. He was the first-ever AEW World Champion and arguably carried the company through its infancy.

While there were rumblings that Jericho might want to head back to WWE after his initial contract ran out, it's obvious now that he is happy to be in AEW.

#4. Chris Jericho is a main eventer and ROH World Champion in All Elite Wrestling

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Chris Jericho is ROH world champion, 2022 in wrestling just keeps getting weirder. Chris Jericho is ROH world champion, 2022 in wrestling just keeps getting weirder. 😂 https://t.co/1IZ8JNJS55

Chris Jericho is an essential fixture of AEW programming every week. The former AEW World Champion regularly features in top storylines, leads his faction, and recently won the Ring of Honor World Championship.

He is clearly in the midst of a career renaissance, putting on great matches even at this stage of his career. As a result, he might not want to halt his current momentum in AEW by signing with his former promotion.

Judging from his previous WWE run, Y2J will most likely be used as a veteran mid-carder who puts over younger talent if he decides to jump ship. The savvy businessman in him could see that as a demotion of sorts and stick with the Tony Khan-led company.

#3. Chris Jericho seemingly has more creative freedom in AEW

Chris Jericho appeared on The Kurt Angle Show back in March and compared the differences between All Elite Wrestling and WWE. He cited creative freedom as one of AEW's plus points:

"I was like, are you kidding me? Really? Creative control. More importantly, they trusted me to be an artist and let the artists be artists. You’ve got Kenny Omega who is the top guy in New Japan, you’ve got Chris Jericho who’s coming in, business went through the roof when the match was announced."

He further detailed how signing with AEW rekindled his love for pro wrestling:

"So that kind of made me fall in love with wrestling again, the creative element of it. It was like flying live without a net, not everything is connected, you don’t have to tell the cameraman, nobody knows what you’re going to do. No one knows what you’re going to say,” Jericho continued. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was notorious for controlling every creative aspect of his company. Unless you're a main-event superstar like Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns, it's doubtful you will get the opportunity to exercise creative control.

In contrast, AEW owner Tony Khan allows a significant degree of creative freedom to his wrestlers, and Jericho certainly looks empowered by it.

#2. Chris Jericho has accomplished everything in WWE

Chris Jericho has had several stints with WWE but continues to find success year after year. Not only is Jericho the first-ever Undisputed World Champion, but he also holds the record for the most Intercontinental Championship reigns.

Once his career is said and done, Le Champion will be a first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer. But for now, there's nothing left for him to accomplish in the company. On the flip side, Jericho has a blank canvas to play with in AEW.

While he has won the AEW World Championship and Ring of Honor Championship, there is so much more that The Wizard is yet to achieve in Tony Khan's promotion. From tag titles to the TNT Championship, along with a whole host of other mid-tier belts, Jericho has a chance to pursue them all as his career progresses.

#1. Chris Jericho can work with newer talent in AEW

As a locker room leader, Chris Jericho has done an incredible job in putting over the company's young talent over the last three years. The likes of Sammy Guevara and now Daniel Garcia have benefitted from their association with The Wizard.

His high-profile feuds with MJF and Orange Cassidy also elevated the previously-unknown wrestlers. Jericho's knowledge, experience, and charisma are invaluable assets for Tony Khan. With an improved contract, The Wizard will also be able to continue working his magic in a creative consultant role as well as mentor younger wrestlers.

Jericho has worked with pretty much every major name in WWE, from Kevin Owens to Roman Reigns. Hence, there's no point in retreading that same path.

