5 AEW stars who should become champions in 2022

As we end the AEW year with Adam Page winning the World Championship, it is safe to say that many of this year's feuds have proved to be incredibly engaging. Out of these conflicts, who should emerge to be the next AEW World Champion? Here are 5 stars who could contend for titles in 2022.

#5 Bryan Danielson is on the right track to become AEW World Champion

With a submission win over Miro at Full Gear, Bryan Danielson might be on the fast track to bag the top prize. His resilience throughout the World Championship Eliminator Tournament impressed a lot of hardcore fans.

Bryan Danielson has been a fan favorite ever since his WWE run, so his transition to All Elite went off without a hitch. Further down the line, fans would love to see him be crowned the World Champion. His story arc to put him up against Adam Page will have to be handled carefully.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell