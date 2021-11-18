×
5 AEW stars who should become champions in 2022

Malakai Black and MJF are among those who might win the AEW World Championship in 2022
Shubhajit Deb
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 18, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Listicle

As we end the AEW year with Adam Page winning the World Championship, it is safe to say that many of this year's feuds have proved to be incredibly engaging. Out of these conflicts, who should emerge to be the next AEW World Champion? Here are 5 stars who could contend for titles in 2022.

#5 Bryan Danielson is on the right track to become AEW World Champion

.@bryandanielson won the Eliminator Tournament & is #1 contender to NEW #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage! Bryan aims to continue his amazing unbeaten AEW run + potentially get in Hangman’s head THIS WEDNESDAY #AEWDynamite LIVE @ 8pm ET/5pm PT on TNT: Bryan Danielson vs. @EvilUno https://t.co/CfGRj8zr1v

With a submission win over Miro at Full Gear, Bryan Danielson might be on the fast track to bag the top prize. His resilience throughout the World Championship Eliminator Tournament impressed a lot of hardcore fans.

Bryan Danielson has been a fan favorite ever since his WWE run, so his transition to All Elite went off without a hitch. Further down the line, fans would love to see him be crowned the World Champion. His story arc to put him up against Adam Page will have to be handled carefully.

