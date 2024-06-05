5 potential AEW dream matches for Ricochet if he leaves WWE

Ricochet is regarded as one of the most gifted in-ring performers of the modern era. Known for his high-risk maneuvers and incredible athleticism, The Future of Flight has amazed the audience every time he steps into the ring.

Unfortunately, WWE has failed to capitalize on Ricochet's insane skills inside the squared circle. In his half-decade-long run on the main roster, the 35-year-old has mostly floundered in the mid-card.

It is a travesty that the WWE creative has not come up with any major plans for a captivating athlete like Ricochet.

With his contract allegedly up in the summer, the popular high flyer may consider taking his talents to All Elite Wrestling. There are plenty of quality performers in AEW who would like to get a taste of the former Intercontinental Champion.

Here are the five dream matches for The Ultra Athlete in All Elite Wrestling if he leaves WWE this summer:

#5. Bryan Danielson can bring the best out of Ricochet

Bryan Danielson has only churned out in-ring classics since he arrived in AEW. The American Dragon is currently in the midst of the most memorable run of his career, with multiple memorable matches under his belt.

If Ricochet were to debut in AEW, he might face his biggest challenge in the form of Danielson. Known for his versatility, the former WWE Champion can work with all kinds of performers, regardless of their in-ring style.

With no limitations on his moveset in AEW, The Ultra Athlete can give The Leader of the Yes Movement a run for his money. Often mistaken to be just an acrobat, the former Prince Puma also has the required strength and in-ring IQ to counter Danielson' gritty technical wrestling.

#4. Malakai Black has a storied history with Ricochet

Malakai Black and Ricochet are no strangers to each other. The two superstars debuted on the WWE main roster as a team before going their separate ways. While Black was handed his WWE release in 2021, Ricochet still plies his trade in the Stamford-based promotion.

If the WWE Speed Champion ends up in AEW, he may find himself the target of The House of Black. A feud against his former ally could help Malakai Black improve his standings on the main roster.

As for Ricochet, a rivalry with a popular heel faction would be his perfect introduction to the AEW audience. The two performers are well aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses, which could make for a compelling contest.

#3. WWE's Resident Superhero takes on Darby Allin in a battle of daredevils

Darby Allin is one of the most loyal soldiers of AEW. Committed fully to his craft, the daredevil superstar has taken several nasty bumps to entertain fans. Allin's combat style is very similar to that of Ricochet, who also makes risky aerial maneuvers look easy.

A clash between the two daring superstars could end up being the coolest match in AEW history. The battle will be extremely fast-paced, filled with aerial strikes and innovative offense.

While Darby Allin will sacrifice his body to defeat his opponent, the WWE Speed Champion will look to slay Allin with his high-octane maneuvers. The contest will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats, irrespective of who walks out victorious.

#2. Kazuchika Okada could produce a banger with The Future of Flight

When we talk about the greatest non-WWE performers of all time, Kazuchika Okada's name is bound to come up. After dominating the Japanese wrestling circuit for years, The Rainmaker has now set his sights on conquering All Elite Wrestling.

As part of the New Elite, the AEW Continental Champion has become one of the most dangerous heels in the US wrestling market. While there's no denying the numerical advantage that Okada has, he may get his limits tested if he steps into the ring with Ricochet.

If the 35-year-old switches over to AEW soon, his paths will inevitably cross with The Elite. The tyrant faction is currently the most dominant force in AEW and would not appreciate any outsiders in their company.

A match between The Rainmaker and The Future of the Flight would be a sight to behold for fans. It will also be the perfect way to uplift the prestige of the AEW Continental Championship, which has suffered from a lack of exposure in recent weeks.

#1. Will Ospreay finds his match in the former Prince Puma

If there has ever been a superstar who has matched Will Ospreay's insane aerial combat skills, it is WWE's Resident Superhero, Ricochet.

Before the former NXT North American Champion signed with WWE, the two elite athletes had a couple of insane battles in the Indies, which brought worldwide recognition to both superstars.

With the WWE Speed Champion soon entering the free agent market, a rematch against The Aerial Assassin has become a huge possibility. Considering the experience that they possess now, a battle between the former Prince Puma and Ospreay in 2024 may surpass all their previous encounters.

Will Ospreay currently holds the AEW International Championship, with his eyes firmly set on Swerve Strickland's World Title. If Ospreay becomes the AEW World Champion this summer, Tony Khan's promotion can book a debuting Ricochet as his first challenger.

