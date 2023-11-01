5 Potential announcements Tony Khan could make on AEW Dynamite tonight

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will feature yet another one of Tony Khan's announcements. In the past, Khan's used these moments of undivided attention to usher in something brand new for the promotion, and tonight will likely result in the same thing.

However, with so many things already happening, could Khan finally blow fans away? Continue reading as we list some of the probable and most game-changing announcements Tony Khan could make on AEW Dynamite tonight.

#5. Could Tony Khan finally announce the debut of another major star?

Since Khan first began these live announcements, fans have almost always speculated that he'd introduce the promotion to a new star. However, this hasn't happened yet, and many have begun to make light of his announcements instead.

However, the AEW President could finally break the mold and do something unexpected.

Expand Tweet

AEW Dynamite might not be the place to debut a major name, but this could finally bring some anticipation back to Tony Khan's announcements. Unfortunately, this is the least likely outcome. So far, it has yet to happen, and fans should rather not get their hopes up.

#4. Tony Khan could announce AEW's streaming deal with MAX

Streaming has revolutionized how fans get their favorite shows, and pro wrestling has been out of the loop for quite some time.

WWE's deal with Peacock brought in a ton of revenue and made them a hot commodity. Recently, the USA Network regained the rights to SmackDown, meaning these platforms often vie for exclusive deals.

Expand Tweet

With their declining attendance rates and variable weekly ratings, a streaming deal could make the difference in how Warner Bros.

Discovery handles the promotion going forward. Additionally, a deal with MAX has been something many fans believed would have happened by now. It remains to be seen, but this is one of the more likely outcomes of AEW Dynamite's announcement.

#3. AEW Rampage to be aired live every week, starting from 2024

AEW Rampage First Dance notably featured the debut of CM Punk, but unfortunately, since then, the show hasn't come close to picking up the same rating.

Many factors could be the reason why they've fallen short, including booking, but this might be an after-effect of the real reason.

Expand Tweet

Due to being taped every week, the results of Rampage are readily available right after AEW Dynamite airs. Additionally, the in-attendance crowd would have to sit through another hour of wrestling after Dynamite, which has prevented the show from being given another hour.

If Tony Khan makes this change, Rampage might be saved from what seems to be a downward spiral.

#2. Tony Khan could announce Jack Perry's fate on AEW Dynamite

Fans haven't seen Jack Perry since AEW All In due to his altercation with CM Punk. Sadly for fans of The Second City Saint, this led to his release from the promotion.

Perry didn't go unpunished, as he's since been suspended. However, could he finally make his return during tonight's AEW Dynamite?

Expand Tweet

This is also likely something that Tony Khan wouldn't directly announce, but interrupting the AEW President and forcing his way back could be a proper angle. This would additionally give the star some legitimate heat after disappearing from television for months.

According to reports, Jack Perry is still signed to AEW, meaning he'll return soon either way.

#5. Tony Khan's AEW Dynamite announcement could be the location of Revolution 2024

Sting will officially be retiring at next year's Revolution pay-per-view, as he announced during the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Since the pay-per-view usually takes place in March, the location of the event will likely be announced very soon.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan notably has many options on his hands for the location of Revolution and could easily use the Jacksonville Jaguars' home stadium, TIAA Bank Field.

A stadium pay-per-view would be a good send-off for The Icon. However, the one place with a significant history with Sting would be the Greensboro Coliseum, where he had his iconic Clash of the Champions match with Ric Flair.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think