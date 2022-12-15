5 potential opponents for Mandy Rose in AEW after WWE departure

The wrestling fraternity was stunned by the news of Mandy Rose being released by WWE a few hours following her title loss on NXT. She had a dominant run as NXT Women's Champion with a reign expanding over 413 days.

The Golden Goddess kickstarted her WWE career in 2015 as a contestant in the sixth season of Tough Enough. Following this, she appeared on NXT and made her main roster debut in 2017 on RAW alongside Saraya (fka Paige) and Sonya Deville, in a faction called Absolution.

In July last year, Mandy Rose returned to NXT and joined forces with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to form Toxic Attraction. Additionally, Rose's impressive stint not only stemmed from her long title reign but also the unification of the NXT UK and NXT Women's Titles at Worlds Collide in September.

Below are 5 AEW stars Mandy Rose could potentially compete against in the event of a potential signing with Tony Khan:

#5 Toni Storm

Toni Storm had a four-year stint with WWE before signing with AEW. She debuted on SmackDown in July last year and was soon in line to contend against Charlotte Flair for the Women's Championship. However, things did not go according to plan due to an alleged stripdown storyline of the then 25-year-old who cited it as embarrassing and disrespectful.

Within nine months of arriving at All Elite Wrestling, Storm managed to capture the Women's Championship and establish her presence in the women's division. Her reign came to an end at Full Gear at the hands of Jamie Hayter.

A feud between Mandy Rose and Toni Storm would be an intriguing one given their history training and being mentored in WWE.

#4 Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill etched her name in AEW's history books with her undefeated streak. The 30-year-old debuted in the promotion a couple of years ago. The TBS Champion's impressive physique and unique wrestling capabilities soon caught the attention of fans.

During her second stint with WWE's developmental territory, Rose became one of the top names in the women's division. A Jade Cargill and Mandy Rose feud would be one for the ages if the latter ever signs with Tony Khan.

#3 Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter is in her first reign as AEW Women's Champion

The current AEW Women's Champion had vast experience on the independent circuit before signing with the promotion. Her persistence enabled her to capture gold from Toni Storm last month. In 2019, the 27-year-old competed in a squash match on an edition of NXT UK against Doudrop.

Given The Golden Goddess's in-ring capacities and diverse wrestling skills, a rivalry between NXT's longest reigning women's champion and the current AEW Women's Champion would be one for the books.

#2 Britt Baker

Britt Baker is one of the top names on the promotion

Britt Baker is currently one of the top names in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She holds the record for the second-longest title run of 270 days after Hikaru Shida with a 372 day reign. Baker captivated fans with her unique gimmick which incorporated her real-life profession of being a dentist.

Given Britt Baker and Mandy Rose's diversified wrestling styles and skills, a potential feud between the two stars would be an impressive one.

#1 Mandy Rose's former Absolution stablemate - Saraya

Saraya and Mandy Rose have been closely associated during their tenure in Absolution. The faction's run was cut short owing to their leader's injury and they soon went their own way and became prominent singles competitors.

The 30-year-old star successfully competed in the ring again at Full Gear after nearly five years. Saraya does not seem like she'll back down any time soon, as she is set to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter next month with a mysterious tag team partner yet to be announced. While a reunion between the two Absolution members after five years would be eagerly awaited, a rivalry between the two given their rich history would be much more greeted.

Last month, Rose cited her interest in taking a break from wrestling to start a family with her fiance and former NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli. But the sudden departure from the Connecticut-based company has raised many questions about her wrestling future.

